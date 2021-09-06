Thomas, Joan, and Phillip; I was saddened by the passing of your mom when I received the call from my daughter Tracie. I have many special memories of your family when I was growing up and visiting at your farm with the Settle clan. Thomas, I vividly remember my summer overnight visits to play and do chores. I learned a lot from you on what it takes for a boy growing up on a farm.

My mom and yours graduated from Phillips Business College together and became lifetime friends. Your family was so special to us.

I’m sorry I didn’t make the funeral but I send my condolences to all the Lucado family.



Vincent Settle Friend September 18, 2021