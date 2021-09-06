Lorene Lucado
Lorene Bass Lucado, 101, of Appomattox, went home to her Lord and Savior on her birthday, Friday, September 3, 2021. She was the loving wife of the late Basil (Buster) James Lucado for 65 years.
Born in Halifax County, September 3, 1920, she was the daughter of the late Nettie Hamlett and Claude Bass. She was proud of graduating from Turbeville High School and Phillips Business College. She loved cooking, gardening, and sharing whatever she had with others. Lorene will always be remembered for her beautiful smile, quick laugh, and words of advice.
Lorene was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church, Concord, where she had been a children's Sunday School Teacher, a member of the Willing Worker's Sunday School Class, and a member of the United Methodist Women. A person of strong Christian Faith, she trusted God to lead her through life. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and friend.
She is survived by two sons, Thomas Lucado and wife, Gale; Phillip Lucado and wife, Lois; one daughter, Joan Holt and husband Bob, all of Appomattox; five grandchildren, Greg Lucado and wife, Lanette of Forest; Kevin Holt and wife, Allison of Charlottesville; Mandy Owens and husband, Greg of Daniel Island, S.C.; Carrie Bazar and husband, Matthew of Atlanta, Ga.; and David Lucado and Maria of Dallas, Texas; 14 dearly loved great-grandchildren; the daughter of her heart, Carolyn Pugh and husband, Joel of Appomattox; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by seven brothers and one sister.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., on Saturday, September 11, 2021, at Trinity United Methodist Church, Concord, with the Rev. John Flood officiating and Stuart Watson assisting, with a mask required in the church. Burial will follow in Old Herman Cemetery.
The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making memorial donations to Trinity United Methodist Church, 4901 Oakville Road, Appomattox, VA 24522 or Patrick Henry Family Services, 1621 Enterprise Drive, Lynchburg, VA 24502.
The family would like to thank the Babcock Manor staff for their loving care of Mamma and Diann Picket of Centra Hospice.
Robinson Funeral Home and Cremation Service is serving the family. An online condolence may be sent to www.robinsonfuneral.com
Published by The News & Advance on Sep. 6, 2021.