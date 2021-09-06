Menu
Lorene Lucado
FUNERAL HOME
Robinson Funeral Home - Appomattox
667 Court Street
Appomattox, VA
Lorene Lucado

Lorene Bass Lucado, 101, of Appomattox, went home to her Lord and Savior on her birthday, Friday, September 3, 2021. She was the loving wife of the late Basil (Buster) James Lucado for 65 years.

Born in Halifax County, September 3, 1920, she was the daughter of the late Nettie Hamlett and Claude Bass. She was proud of graduating from Turbeville High School and Phillips Business College. She loved cooking, gardening, and sharing whatever she had with others. Lorene will always be remembered for her beautiful smile, quick laugh, and words of advice.

Lorene was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church, Concord, where she had been a children's Sunday School Teacher, a member of the Willing Worker's Sunday School Class, and a member of the United Methodist Women. A person of strong Christian Faith, she trusted God to lead her through life. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and friend.

She is survived by two sons, Thomas Lucado and wife, Gale; Phillip Lucado and wife, Lois; one daughter, Joan Holt and husband Bob, all of Appomattox; five grandchildren, Greg Lucado and wife, Lanette of Forest; Kevin Holt and wife, Allison of Charlottesville; Mandy Owens and husband, Greg of Daniel Island, S.C.; Carrie Bazar and husband, Matthew of Atlanta, Ga.; and David Lucado and Maria of Dallas, Texas; 14 dearly loved great-grandchildren; the daughter of her heart, Carolyn Pugh and husband, Joel of Appomattox; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by seven brothers and one sister.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., on Saturday, September 11, 2021, at Trinity United Methodist Church, Concord, with the Rev. John Flood officiating and Stuart Watson assisting, with a mask required in the church. Burial will follow in Old Herman Cemetery.

The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making memorial donations to Trinity United Methodist Church, 4901 Oakville Road, Appomattox, VA 24522 or Patrick Henry Family Services, 1621 Enterprise Drive, Lynchburg, VA 24502.

The family would like to thank the Babcock Manor staff for their loving care of Mamma and Diann Picket of Centra Hospice.

Robinson Funeral Home and Cremation Service is serving the family. An online condolence may be sent to www.robinsonfuneral.com

Published by The News & Advance on Sep. 6, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
11
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Trinity United Methodist Church
Concord, VA
Sep
11
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Trinity United Methodist Church
Concord, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Robinson Funeral Home - Appomattox
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Thomas, Joan, and Phillip; I was saddened by the passing of your mom when I received the call from my daughter Tracie. I have many special memories of your family when I was growing up and visiting at your farm with the Settle clan. Thomas, I vividly remember my summer overnight visits to play and do chores. I learned a lot from you on what it takes for a boy growing up on a farm.
My mom and yours graduated from Phillips Business College together and became lifetime friends. Your family was so special to us.
I’m sorry I didn’t make the funeral but I send my condolences to all the Lucado family.
Vincent Settle
Friend
September 18, 2021
Thinking of you all during this difficult time. I´ll always remember Lorene´s smile and her giggle. What a trooper- a few years ago the Drinkard family went christmas caroling. We sang at Babcock Manor. When we went to say goodbye to Lorene she was busy helping take care of others who were probably 15-20 years younger than Lorene. . Sending love and hugs to all of you!
Scott Drinkard
Friend
September 11, 2021
Dear Joan and family,
Your mother was such a wonderful friend and neighbor. She was cheerful, positive, and always doing for others. Her sweet spirit, love, laughter, and even occasional "giggles" brightened many days. Thank you for including us in so many of her birthday celebrations. God bless you with peace and happy memories. Love and prayers, Jerry and Donna Kerley.

Jerry and Donna Kerley
Friend
September 10, 2021
My love and sympathy go out to each of you.
Mildred Gaines
Friend
September 10, 2021
my dear Amanda,
There is a celebration in heaven for your cherished mèmè. Your tribute to her speaks volumes and the most beautiful gift she gave you is herself and she will go on living in you and your amazing boys. God has her in His eternal rest
Terri Dayney
Friend
September 10, 2021
Lorene was a treasure. Always positive, sweet and a lady of great faith. Our Childers family all loved her very much. I always visited with her when my church visited our folks at Babcock Manor. I’m so glad I got to visit with her. Buster was my moms favorite cousin and she loved your mom. The two were wonderful. So glad You had your mom so long . Treasure your memories. Can’t be at the funeral but prayers lifted . God’s blessings, Sandra Pillow Keesee
Sandra Keesee
Family
September 9, 2021
Our sympathy goes out to the family. Lorene was such a kind lady, and we will always remember her sweet smile. We continue to keep you all in our thoughts and prayers.
Greg & Cheryl Comeau
September 8, 2021
I am sorry for your loss. My Mother was Lucille Lucado before she married my Father. I remember my Dad and I hunted one time on your home place, many many years ago, but it was a special memory for me.
Martha Hale Mahanes
Family
September 7, 2021
My prayers go out to the family and friends of Mrs. Lucado.
Kim Horton
September 7, 2021
Our love and prayers to each of you. She will truly be missed. We thought the world of her and have many fond memories of her sweet smile. May God give you peace. Ralph and Denise Totty
September 7, 2021
So sorry to hear of your Mama's passing. She was a special lady, always inquiring how our family was doing. It was always a joy to talk with her at the family reunion.
Betty Baldwin
Family
September 6, 2021
Lorene was such a blessing to so many, and an amazing example of a life well lived. Special prayers for the family.
Monica and Gary Martin
September 6, 2021
So sorry for your loss. Thoughts and Prayers to all.
Carolyn Mayberry
September 6, 2021
Joan and Family, I was so sorry to hear of your sweet Mother’s passing, she lived a wonderful long Christian life setting the example for all of us! My thoughts and prayers are with each of you at this sad time.
Pat Childers
Family
September 6, 2021
DEAR JOAN AND FAMILY,
IN ALL SEASONS OF LIFE'S JOURNEY, MAY GOD'S DAILY BLESSING REST UPON EACH OF YOU
AND GIVE YOU PEACE, LOVE, HOPE AND JOY. OUR LOVE AND PRAYERS ABIDE WITH YOU BOTH NOW AND ALWAYS.
COURTNEY & DORIS, JEANNETTE AND FAMILY
COURTNEY AND DORIS ANDREWS
Friend
September 6, 2021
The best friend and neighbor that a person could hope for! So kind and caring, a substitute grandma to my girls. Our whole family loved Lorene. May your children find peace and comfort knowing what a wonderful mother she was!
Julia Pankey
September 6, 2021
To Lorene's children. I'm so very sorry for the loss of your mom. I have fond memories of going to your mom's house when I was a little girl. She kept a few toys in the closet and would always pull them out for me to play with while the adults visited. She wanted to make sure I had a good visit. She was a sweet and thoughtful lady and made me feel special. I hope your memories will comfort you.
Trudy Harris
Acquaintance
September 5, 2021
A truly loving and gracious southern lady. So sorry for your loss.
Darlene Dunn
Friend
September 5, 2021
We are so sorry for your loss. Mrs Lucado was always doing for others. Our thoughts and prayers during this difficult time. God bless you all. Patricia and Mary "Kat" Harden
Patricia Harden
Friend
September 5, 2021
We are so sorry for your loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with you all. Mrs. Lucado was a lovely person. She will be missed. God bless each of you. With Sympathy, Kitty and Mike Farris
Kitty Farris
Friend
September 5, 2021
Sympathy to the family.
Margie L Coleman
Friend
September 5, 2021
Lorene will be missed. She was a blessing to know & visit. 'Till we meet again.
Sandra & Bob Larsen
Friend
September 5, 2021
We are so sorry to hear of your loss. Lorene was always such a sweet, loving Christian lady with a beautiful smile. Hold on to the fond memories you have of her and may God comfort you in the days ahead. Please know that you are each in our thoughts and prayers.
Dillard & Margie (Megginson) Franklin
Dillard & Margie Franklin
Friend
September 5, 2021
Lucado Family:
May the many memories you have of your loved one help you get through this difficult time. Keeping you in our thoughts and prayers.
Henry & Linda Goode
September 5, 2021
Our prayers and thoughts are with each of the family. She was a beautiful lady inside and out. Such a hard worker. Sincerely David and Yvonne
Yvonne Nash Carson
Friend
September 5, 2021
May the Perpetual Light Shine Upon Her....
Bill & Rita Harvey
Friend
September 5, 2021
