Lorene Snipes Rickman
1930 - 2020
BORN
1930
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Whitten Monelison Chapel
3966 South Amherst Highway
Madison Heights, VA
Lorene Snipes Rickman

Lorene Snipes Rickman, 89, of Amherst, passed away on Sunday, December 20, 2020, at her residence. She was the wife of the late Cecil Rickman and the late William Smith, Sr.

Born in Morehead, Kentucky, on December 25, 1930, she was a daughter of the late Malcolm Snipes and Mary Snipes. She was a homemaker who loved her family. She was predeceased by a son, Carl Biggs; two daughters, Bernice Smith and Diane Romo; and three siblings, Earl Snipes, Loretta Dirzuweit and Evelyn Reeves.

She is survived by her children, Lillian Stacy (Victor) of Madison Heights, Marie Lester (Roger) of Amherst, Janet Strong of Maryland, JR Smith (Ashley) of Madison Heights, Wanda Mayo (Ashby) of Buckingham, Rodney Smith (Becky) of Madison Heights, and Harry Smith (Rhonda) of Rustburg; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great great-grandchildren.

A graveside service will be conducted 2 p.m. Wednesday, December 23, 2020, at Briarwood Memorial Park with Dr. Dan Reichard officiating.

To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.whittenmonelison.com.

Whitten Monelison Chapel is serving the family, (434) 929-5712.

Published by The News & Advance on Dec. 22, 2020.
Funeral services provided by:
Whitten Monelison Chapel
