Lori Ann Templeton
1967 - 2022
BORN
1967
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Tharp Funeral Home
220 Breezewood Drive
Lynchburg, VA
Lori Ann Templeton

Lori Ann Templeton, 54, of Lynchburg, went to be with Jesus on Thursday, January 6, 2022. She was the loving wife of Darrell Templeton for 34 years.

Lori was born on May 31, 1967, a daughter of Larry and Bonnie Roots. She was a graduate of Lynchburg Christian Academy, hosted our house church "river church", and worked over 20 years in the family business, R. Ashby Templeton Paving. What she loved most and brought her immense joy was being a Mom and Nana. She dedicated her whole life to her family. She was a homemaker to her children growing up and was very active in her granddaughters' lives. She loved spending time with her family and friends at the river. She loved the mountains and going to Nags Head, and she enjoyed hosting people and always made them feel special and welcome. She was so beautiful and she radiated her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.

In addition to her husband and parents, she is survived by her children, Lexi Stinnette (Chris), Levi Templeton, and Matt Moser (Katy); granddaughters, Layla and Livia Stinnette; sister, Amy Roots Gwartney (Mark); brother, Richard Roots; several nieces and nephews; along with her Stimpleton clan and river family.

The family will receive friends from 6 until 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, January 12, 2022, at Tharp Funeral Home, Lynchburg. A celebration of life will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Thursday, January 13, 2022, by evangelist Roger Roller, at North Bedford Baptist Church.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in memory of Lori Templeton to, Good Shepard's Fold (www.globaloutreach.org/gsfambassadors)

Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.

Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory

Published by The News & Advance on Jan. 9, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
12
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:30p.m.
Tharp Funeral Home
220 Breezewood Drive, Lynchburg, VA
Jan
13
Celebration of Life
1:00p.m.
North Bedford Baptist Church
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Tharp Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My prayers are with your family Darrell, through this difficult time.
Willie Wilson
Friend
January 14, 2022
Darrell and family, George and I are so sorry to hear of Lori's passing. We know what an awesome woman of God she was and know she is rejoicing in heaven until you all are there with her. We love you and will continue to pray for your comfort and peace during this difficult time.
Melinda and George Harris
Friend
January 10, 2022
May God continue to bring you comfort and peace during this difficult time. Much love to you all.
Christy Ashwell
January 10, 2022
Love and sympathy to her precious family. I remember that purple was Lori's favorite color so I selected a beautiful flower arrangement with purple in it.
Carol Gilliam, Dan Gilliam & Patsy Gilliam
Family
January 9, 2022
Our sympathy to Levi and your entire family on your loss. I´ve heard many wonderful stories of your mom and her generosity and kindness. In our thought and prayers-
David and Jill Wingfield
January 9, 2022
I will always remember you guys living at the bottom of the hill on the farm and the good times we had in the picnic area by the creek. She will sorely be missed until we see her again.
Darryl & Diane Williams
Family
January 9, 2022
Lexi, Chris and Family, We are so sorry to hear of the great loss of your mother. You and all your family will be in our thoughts and prayers. Preston and Judy Layne
Preston Layne
Work
January 9, 2022
I did not know Lori well, but her husband and his family especially Barbara Templeton (a true best friend) were a wonderful group of people. I am so sorry for Darrell and his family. My deepest sympathy.
Bonnie Knight
January 9, 2022
Our deepest sympathy to you all, may God heal your broken hearts
Deitz & Terry Lilly
January 9, 2022
