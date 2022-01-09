Lori Ann Templeton
Lori Ann Templeton, 54, of Lynchburg, went to be with Jesus on Thursday, January 6, 2022. She was the loving wife of Darrell Templeton for 34 years.
Lori was born on May 31, 1967, a daughter of Larry and Bonnie Roots. She was a graduate of Lynchburg Christian Academy, hosted our house church "river church", and worked over 20 years in the family business, R. Ashby Templeton Paving. What she loved most and brought her immense joy was being a Mom and Nana. She dedicated her whole life to her family. She was a homemaker to her children growing up and was very active in her granddaughters' lives. She loved spending time with her family and friends at the river. She loved the mountains and going to Nags Head, and she enjoyed hosting people and always made them feel special and welcome. She was so beautiful and she radiated her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.
In addition to her husband and parents, she is survived by her children, Lexi Stinnette (Chris), Levi Templeton, and Matt Moser (Katy); granddaughters, Layla and Livia Stinnette; sister, Amy Roots Gwartney (Mark); brother, Richard Roots; several nieces and nephews; along with her Stimpleton clan and river family.
The family will receive friends from 6 until 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, January 12, 2022, at Tharp Funeral Home, Lynchburg. A celebration of life will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Thursday, January 13, 2022, by evangelist Roger Roller, at North Bedford Baptist Church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in memory of Lori Templeton to, Good Shepard's Fold (www.globaloutreach.org/gsfambassadors
Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com
Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory
Published by The News & Advance on Jan. 9, 2022.