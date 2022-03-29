Lottie Foutz Brown
October 3, 1934 - March 27, 2022
Lottie F. Brown, 87, of Lynchburg, Virginia, passed away on March 27, 2022, with her family at the bedside. Lottie was born in Hiwassee, Virginia, on October 3, 1934, to the late Oakey and Rachel Foutz.
She is survived by her daughter, Wanda Roszak of Earlysville, and sons, Wilbur F. Brown Jr., of Lynchburg, David Brown and his wife, Cheryl, of Lynchburg, and Donald Brown and his wife, Rosann, of Mechanicsville. Lottie is also survived by her grandchildren, Justin Brown of Richmond, Jared Brown and his wife, Jessica, of Lynchburg, Anne Roszak of Earlysville, Martha Roszak of Washington, D.C., Elizabeth (Libby) Brown of Chapel Hill, North Carolina, Samuel Brown of Atlanta, Georgia, and Emily Brown of Blacksburg, Virginia. Lottie is also survived by her sister, Carolyn Crouch and her husband, Riley, and sister-in-law, Frances Brown, all of Huddleston, and many nieces and nephews.
Lottie was a long-time member Grace Memorial Episcopal Church where she served on the ECW and was retired from General Electric. She was always willing to help others, loved doing needle work and loved her flower gardens
In addition to her parents, Lottie was predeceased by her husband, Fred, an infant son; a brother, Edward Foutz; sisters, Nancy Smith and husband, Claude, and Ruth Crouch and husband, Willis, sister-in-law, Agnes Krantz and her husband, Emmett; brothers-in-law, Lewis and his wife, Virginia, Dennis and his wife, Kay, Lonnie and his wife, Lena, Carl (Pete), Dewey (Brat) and his wife, Ruth, Odell and his wife, Nancy, and Paul; and son-in-law, William Roszak.
The family will receive family and friends on Wednesday, March 30, 2022, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Diuguid Waterlick Chapel.
A funeral service will be held at Diuguid Waterlick Chapel at 1 p.m. on Thursday, March 31, 2022, followed by interment at Virginia Memorial Park, Forest, Virginia.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made to Grace Memorial Episcopal Church,1021 New Hampshire Ave., Lynchburg, VA 24502, the Campbell County Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 4123, Lynchburg, VA 24502, Jude's Children's Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or Heifer International, 1 World Ave., Little Rock AR 72202.
Diuguid Waterlick Chapel, 237-2722, is serving the family. On-line condolences may be sent to www.diuguidfuneralservice.com
Diuguid Waterlick Chapel
21914 Timberlake Rd.
Published by The News & Advance on Mar. 29, 2022.