Lottie M. Lucian
Lottie M. Lucian, 92, of Lynchburg, passed away on Friday, December 18, 2020.
Born September 22, 1928 in Wise Co., she was a daughter of the late Walker and Mary Laney.
Lottie was a devoted Christian and dedicated her life to her career in nursing. She enjoyed expressing her love for nature through her art and painting.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by two brothers, one sister and one grandchild.
Lottie is survived by her children, Robert Arney Jr and Ann., Michael Arney and Josie, Rosemary Ellis and John, and Donna Carothers; four grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and one great-great granddaughter; one brother, Millard Laney; two sisters, Eulamae Stidham, and Cotella Reece; and a host of other family members.
A visitation will be held on Monday, December 21, 2020, at Tharp Funeral Home Lynchburg from 6 to 8 p.m. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, December 22, 2020, at Tharp Funeral Home Lynchburg at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at Virginia Memorial Park.
Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com
Published by The News & Advance on Dec. 19, 2020.