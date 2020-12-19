Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The News & Advance
The News & Advance Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Lottie M. Lucian
1928 - 2020
BORN
1928
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Tharp Funeral Home
220 Breezewood Drive
Lynchburg, VA
Lottie M. Lucian

Lottie M. Lucian, 92, of Lynchburg, passed away on Friday, December 18, 2020.

Born September 22, 1928 in Wise Co., she was a daughter of the late Walker and Mary Laney.

Lottie was a devoted Christian and dedicated her life to her career in nursing. She enjoyed expressing her love for nature through her art and painting.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by two brothers, one sister and one grandchild.

Lottie is survived by her children, Robert Arney Jr and Ann., Michael Arney and Josie, Rosemary Ellis and John, and Donna Carothers; four grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and one great-great granddaughter; one brother, Millard Laney; two sisters, Eulamae Stidham, and Cotella Reece; and a host of other family members.

A visitation will be held on Monday, December 21, 2020, at Tharp Funeral Home Lynchburg from 6 to 8 p.m. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, December 22, 2020, at Tharp Funeral Home Lynchburg at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at Virginia Memorial Park.

Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.

Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory

Published by The News & Advance on Dec. 19, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
21
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Tharp Funeral Home
220 Breezewood Drive P.O. Box 15008, Lynchburg, VA
Dec
22
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Tharp Funeral Home
220 Breezewood Drive P.O. Box 15008, Lynchburg, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Tharp Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Tharp Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
This is the most wonderful lady in this world. For anyone who did not know her , is a loss for them . Every person that did know her, was Blessed by her kind heart. This is my mother. She is now with my son, Stephen, who passed away on the same day 7 years ago They are looking and watching over all they love. I am forever grateful for ALL she did for my family, others, and for me. I love you mom.
Donna Arney Carothers
December 21, 2020
Ellen McKenrick
December 20, 2020
Robert, I am so sorry for the loss of your Mother. My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family at this time.
Virginia Pittman
December 19, 2020
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results