This is the most wonderful lady in this world. For anyone who did not know her , is a loss for them . Every person that did know her, was Blessed by her kind heart. This is my mother. She is now with my son, Stephen, who passed away on the same day 7 years ago They are looking and watching over all they love. I am forever grateful for ALL she did for my family, others, and for me. I love you mom.

Donna Arney Carothers December 21, 2020