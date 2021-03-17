Louella Faye Floyd Maxey
Louella Faye Floyd Maxey, 67, went to be with Jesus on Thursday, March 11, 2021, at her home, after a brief battle with cancer. She was much loved and will be missed.
She was born in Lexington, Va., on August 30, 1953, a daughter of the late Faye and Cecil Floyd, and granddaughter of the late Lena B. and William Campbell. She was also preceded in death by two children, David Maxey Jr. and Loretta Tinsley.
She is survived by her husband of fifty-two years, David Maxey Sr.; her daughter, Sally Hale (Nathan); and her grandchildren, Summer Hale, Tyler Burford, Billy Tinsley Jr., and Mandi Hale. She is also survived by her sisters, Patricia Bryant (Thomas), Brenda Witt, Paula Robertson (Bill), and Debbie Goode (David); her only brother, Larry Cash (Cheryl) of Indiana, nieces, nephews, cousins, and aunts.
Miss Lou retired after sixteen years at Master Brands. Thank you to all of her co-workers, especially Shirley and Angie, for all their love and support and to the Hospice Nurses for their comfort and care.
A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m., Saturday, March 20, 2021, at Whitten Timberlake Chapel with Pastor Tommy Bryant officiating.
To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.whittentimberlake.com
.
Whitten Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Timberlake Chapel is serving the family.
Published by The News & Advance on Mar. 17, 2021.