Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The News & Advance
The News & Advance Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Louis Henry Bailey Jr.
FUNERAL HOME
Davis-Turner Funeral Service - Lynchburg
1016 Rivermont Ave.
Lynchburg, VA
Louis Henry Bailey Jr.

Louis Henry Bailey Jr., 89, of Lynchburg, passed away on Saturday, September 18, 2021, at his residence. He was born to the late Louis Henry Bailey Sr. and Virginia Barksdale Bailey.

A memorial service will be held 1 p.m. Tuesday, September 28, 2021, at Davis-Turner Funeral Service with Dr. Carl B. Hutcherson, officiating. Condolences may be sent to www.Davis-Turner.com. Service of comfort rendered by Davis-Turner Funeral Service.

Davis-Turner Funeral Service

1016 Rivermont Ave.

Published by The News & Advance on Sep. 26, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
28
Memorial service
1:00p.m.
Davis-Turner Funeral Service - Lynchburg
1016 Rivermont Ave., Lynchburg, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Davis-Turner Funeral Service - Lynchburg
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Davis-Turner Funeral Service - Lynchburg.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
My condolences to you Mrs. Jean. I love you
DeeDee Martin
September 28, 2021
Wishing you a peaceful sleep
Deborah Martin
Family
September 28, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results