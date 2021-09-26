Louis Henry Bailey Jr.
Louis Henry Bailey Jr., 89, of Lynchburg, passed away on Saturday, September 18, 2021, at his residence. He was born to the late Louis Henry Bailey Sr. and Virginia Barksdale Bailey.
A memorial service will be held 1 p.m. Tuesday, September 28, 2021, at Davis-Turner Funeral Service with Dr. Carl B. Hutcherson, officiating. Condolences may be sent to www.Davis-Turner.com
. Service of comfort rendered by Davis-Turner Funeral Service.
Davis-Turner Funeral Service
1016 Rivermont Ave.
Published by The News & Advance on Sep. 26, 2021.