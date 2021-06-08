Menu
Louise Ernst Goolsby
1921 - 2021
BORN
1921
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Whitten Monelison Chapel
3966 South Amherst Highway
Madison Heights, VA
Louise Ernst Goolsby

July 29, 1921 - June 6, 2021

Louise Ernst Goolsby, 99, of Madison Heights, passed away on June 6, 2021. Born in Lynchburg, she was the daughter of the late Frank B. Ernst and Clara E. Long and stepfather, St. Vincent Long. She was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Grover A. Goolsby Jr. She was also preceded in death by two brothers, Martin and Jack Ernst and two sisters, Frances Dawson and Nellie Davidson.

Mrs. Goolsby graduated from E.C. Glass High School and was a lifetime member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church which she considered her "second family" finding so many caring friends. She was retired from the Amherst County Service Authority (Madison Heights Water Office). She enjoyed music, gardening, jigsaw and crossword puzzles and sports, from watching her "kids" in youth games all the way to her beloved Atlanta Braves.

She is survived by two sons, Mike and wife, Pat, of Madison Heights, and Alex and Fiancee Missy of Goode; four grandchildren, Laura Cooke (William), Brian Goolsby and fiancée, Trisha, Meghan and Sarah Goolsby; three great-grandchildren, Ethan and Mila Goolsby and Brayden Cooke; one step great-granddaughter, Jada Cooke; a special niece, Mary Harris; stepbrother, Sam Long (Farmville), and other relatives and friends.

The family would like to thank Dr. David Haga and staff for their compassionate support over the years. We would also like to thank the staffs of The Summit and Hospice for all of their care and compassion.

The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at Whitten Monelison Chapel.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, June 9, 2021, at Fort Hill Memorial Park with Pastor Dennis Roberts officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 1000 Langhorne Rd., Lynchburg, VA 24503.

Published by The News & Advance on Jun. 8, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
8
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Whitten Monelison Chapel
VA
Jun
9
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Fort Hill Memorial Park
VA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Alex and family, so sorry for your loss. I use to stop in and talk to your mom all the time on way home from Madison Heights Elementary. Remember the days we walked home from school. Fond memories. Prayers.
Vicky White
Other
June 9, 2021
Mike & Alec and family. We are sorry for the loss of your mother. Your mother was always very kind to me . We will continue to lift you and your family up in prayer. In love and prayers. Daryl & Barbara.
Daryl Loving
Family
June 8, 2021
Mike and family my thoughts and prayers are with you and your family. Your mother was a beautiful lady and she supported the Lancers
Dana H Lang
June 8, 2021
