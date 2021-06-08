Louise Ernst GoolsbyJuly 29, 1921 - June 6, 2021Louise Ernst Goolsby, 99, of Madison Heights, passed away on June 6, 2021. Born in Lynchburg, she was the daughter of the late Frank B. Ernst and Clara E. Long and stepfather, St. Vincent Long. She was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Grover A. Goolsby Jr. She was also preceded in death by two brothers, Martin and Jack Ernst and two sisters, Frances Dawson and Nellie Davidson.Mrs. Goolsby graduated from E.C. Glass High School and was a lifetime member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church which she considered her "second family" finding so many caring friends. She was retired from the Amherst County Service Authority (Madison Heights Water Office). She enjoyed music, gardening, jigsaw and crossword puzzles and sports, from watching her "kids" in youth games all the way to her beloved Atlanta Braves.She is survived by two sons, Mike and wife, Pat, of Madison Heights, and Alex and Fiancee Missy of Goode; four grandchildren, Laura Cooke (William), Brian Goolsby and fiancée, Trisha, Meghan and Sarah Goolsby; three great-grandchildren, Ethan and Mila Goolsby and Brayden Cooke; one step great-granddaughter, Jada Cooke; a special niece, Mary Harris; stepbrother, Sam Long (Farmville), and other relatives and friends.The family would like to thank Dr. David Haga and staff for their compassionate support over the years. We would also like to thank the staffs of The Summit and Hospice for all of their care and compassion.The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at Whitten Monelison Chapel.A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, June 9, 2021, at Fort Hill Memorial Park with Pastor Dennis Roberts officiating.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 1000 Langhorne Rd., Lynchburg, VA 24503.