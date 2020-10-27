Louise Phillips Leech
Louise Phillips Leech, 86, of Forest, passed away on Wednesday, October 14, 2020.
She was the wife of the late Raymond Moore Leech, her husband of 63 years. Born on January 26, 1934, in Bedford County, she was the daughter of the late Lornza Vaughan Phillips and Nellie Baker Phillips.
Louise was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and a friend to many people in the community who knew her for her willingness to help others and her fabled country cooking. She was an active member at her beloved Timberlake Christian Church where she helped prepare numerous meals for church functions. Louise's extensive volunteer work included 42 years (8,172 hours) of service as a volunteer in the auxiliary unit at Lynchburg General Hospital, a regular election worker at the polls, a volunteer at the Helping Hands Clothing Center, and a board member of the New London Academy Alumni & Preservation Society.
Louise is survived by two children, Stephen Leech (Gwen) of Beaverdam, and Betty Brockwell (Chet) of Lynchburg; four grandchildren, Charles Leech, Preston Leech, Chester Brockwell, and Isley Brockwell; one great grandson, Colton Leech; two sisters, Betty Chaney, and Nancy Auth; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Due to health concerns a private family memorial service will the held. A celebration of life ceremony is expected at a later date.
In lieu of flowers please consider a memorial contribution to Timberlake Christian Church or the Lynchburg General Hospital auxiliary unit.
To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.whittentimberlake.com
.
Whitten Timberlake Chapel is serving the family, (434) 239-0331.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by The News & Advance on Oct. 27, 2020.