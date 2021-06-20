Louise Powell Taylor



Mrs. Louise Powell Taylor, eldest daughter of the late Mr. Chastaine "Chess" Powell Jr. and the late Mrs. Sarah Booker Powell Green, was born on November 14, 1942, in Lynchburg, Virginia. She departed this life on Saturday, June 20, 2020, at Franklin Square Hospital in Baltimore County, Md. She was preceded in death by her son, Michael Anthony Taylor, and her sister, Sandra Powell Gunn.



Mrs. Louise Taylor received her early education in the Lynchburg Public School System and graduated from Dunbar Senior High School as a student leader in 1960. After graduation, married her high-school sweetheart Charles "Pete" Taylor Jr. Louise relocated to Baltimore, Maryland to attend Sojourner Douglass College, and obtained her Bachelor of Arts degree with honors in Business Administration and Masters City and Regional Planning at Morgan State University. Forever the educator, Louise worked with Baltimore city youth as a counselor for The College Bound Foundation until her retirement in 2004.



The life of the party who moved with a spirit of happiness and understanding, "Lou" was quite the wordsmith. "Stay cool, calm, collected, self-controlled and don't take NO WOODEN nickels!", was one of the many sayings recalled by her daughter. Ms. Louise enjoyed reading and dancing, being with family, and was an avid sports fan, Go RAVENS!



A graveside service was held July 11, 2020, at Forest Hill Cemetery and arrangements were prepared by Community Funeral home in Lynchburg, Va.



She leaves to cherish her memories, her son, Keith Taylor (Rhodora) of Texas; daughter, Lynette Rogers (Lendell) of Maryland; stepson, Lonnie Hamlet of Virginia, two granddaughters, four great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, in-laws; dear friend and daughter's godmother, Ms. Pamela Smith of Baltimore, and several bonus daughters.



We love and miss you forever Ms.T Ase',



Louise's Girl



Published by The News & Advance on Jun. 20, 2021.