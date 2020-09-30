Menu
Search
Menu
The News & Advance
The News & Advance HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Loyola Rundell
1936 - 2020
BORN
1936
DIED
2020
Loyola Rundell

Loyola Rundell, age 84, of Lynchburg, Virginia, went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on September 14, 2020. She had been a resident at the Pearls of Life memory care center.

A service celebrating Loyola's life will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday. October 1, 2020, at Tharp Funeral Home, Lynchburg, Va. Interment will ve held at the Black Hills National Cemetery, Sturgis, South Dakota, at a future date. Memorial contributions may be made to Heritage Baptist Church, 219 Breezewood Drive, Lynchburg, VA 24502. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.

Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory

To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by The News & Advance on Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Tharp Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
I was so sorry to hear about Loy --- my memories of her are so sweet...she always had a sweet smile. I am rejoicing with her at her entry to heaven - with all the other saints who have gone before, including my parents, Floyd and Betty Gibbs. Remembering your family during these difficult days of adjustment.
Esther Brisson
September 26, 2020