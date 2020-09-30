Loyola Rundell
Loyola Rundell, age 84, of Lynchburg, Virginia, went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on September 14, 2020. She had been a resident at the Pearls of Life memory care center.
A service celebrating Loyola's life will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday. October 1, 2020, at Tharp Funeral Home, Lynchburg, Va. Interment will ve held at the Black Hills National Cemetery, Sturgis, South Dakota, at a future date. Memorial contributions may be made to Heritage Baptist Church, 219 Breezewood Drive, Lynchburg, VA 24502. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com
