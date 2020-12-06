Lucille Ewers Hunt
November 7, 1928 - December 03, 2020
Lucille Ewers Hunt, 92, of Madison Heights, died on Thursday, December 3, 2020.
Lucille was born on November 7, 1928, in Norwood, Va., to the late Hewlett M. Ewers and the late Irene Stinnett Ewers.
She is survived by her grandchildren, Michelle Landon (David), Laura Kay Scandale (Tony), Ashley Slusser (Eddie), and Lindsey Evans (John); her great-grandchildren, Emily, Brittany, Elizabeth, Jessica, Kayla, Kenneth, and Logan; her "hand-picked" grandchildren, Emily and Wendy Evans; two special nephews, David and Billy Overton; and a special friend, George Beard. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Marvin Hunt; her children, Cynthia Hunt Vest and Mary Hunt; and her sister, Ann Marie Overton.
She worked at Virginia Baptist Hospital in medical records for 30 years and retired from Westminster-Canterbury. Her faith was of utmost importance to her and her commitment to God was her main priority, followed closely by her love for her family.
A celebration of Lucille's life will be held on Tuesday, December 8, 2020, at 11 a.m., at Fort Hill Memorial Park with Pastor Mark Snowden officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society
.
Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Madison Heights, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit www.tharpfuneralhome.com
.
Published by The News & Advance on Dec. 6, 2020.