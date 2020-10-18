Lucille Goodman Burks
Lucille Evelyn Goodman Burks, 91, was granted her heart's desire by meeting her Lord and Savior, Jesus, face to face on Friday, October 16, 2020. She was born on September 5, 1929 in Lynchburg, Va. She was a daughter of the late Stuart Melvin Goodman and Helen Phelps Burke, She was the wife of the late Earl M. Burks.
She was preceded in death by three half-sisters, Shirley Burton, Eunice Watts and Betty Harris.
She is survived by her children, Michael Burks (Christa) of Estero, Fla., Julie Cordier (Jack) of Rustburg, Timothy Burks (Michelle) of Aberdeen, Md., and Mark Burks (Pam) of Lynchburg. Also one half-brother, Ronald E, Burks of Lynchburg, two half-sisters, Patricia Blankenship (Lee) and Jean B. Thurman both of Spout Springs. She is survived by 14 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren.
Lucille was a longtime member of Thomas Road Baptist Church. She was a devoted mother and grandmother who taught her family about the love of God and lived out her favorite verse Philippians 4:13 "I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me." Not only did she live her life by the Bible but also her favorite quote, "Making Memories" and our family has many happy memories with her.
A funeral service will be conducted 11 a.m., on Monday, October 19, 2020, in the Pate Chapel at Thomas Road Baptist Church with Pastor Jonathan Falwell officiating. Burial will follow in Fort Hill Memorial Park. Family will receive friends one hour prior to the service starting at 10 a.m., in the Pate Chapel.
Thank you to Encompass Home Health and Heartland Hospice for taking wonderful care of our mother. While we feel great sadness and loss, we know we will see her again. We are confident, yes, well pleased rather, "to be absent from the body and to be present with the Lord" 2 Corinthians 5:8.
Published by The News & Advance on Oct. 18, 2020.