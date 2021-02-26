Lucille Hubbard



July 8, 1925 - February 19, 2021



Lucille Hubbard went to be with the Lord at the age of 95. She was preceded in death by her husband, King Solomon Hubbard; her parents, Andrew and Eula Higginbotham; and her sons, Solomon Hubbard and Andrew Hubbard. She is survived by her daughters, who lovingly cared for her, Odessa Hubbard and Belinda Nance (Michael Mosley). She is also survived by her four grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren, who will always cherish their "GrandmaCille." She will also be missed by many other close family members and friends who felt like family as she welcomed all into her home with a warm heart and a big smile.



Published by The News & Advance on Feb. 26, 2021.