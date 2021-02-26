Lucille Hubbard went to be with the Lord at the age of 95. She was preceded in death by her husband, King Solomon Hubbard; her parents, Andrew and Eula Higginbotham; and her sons, Solomon Hubbard and Andrew Hubbard. She is survived by her daughters, who lovingly cared for her, Odessa Hubbard and Belinda Nance (Michael Mosley). She is also survived by her four grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren, who will always cherish their "GrandmaCille." She will also be missed by many other close family members and friends who felt like family as she welcomed all into her home with a warm heart and a big smile.
Tshombe, Alicia and family. My condolences to you all on the passing of your beloved GrandmaCille. I fondly remember Alicia referring to her lovingly by that name. Thoughts and prayers are with you all during this difficult time. My sincerest sympathy to you all.
Laverne Jackson
April 7, 2021
Odessa and Belinda, my condolences to you all on the loss of your beloved mother. Blessings to you all during this difficult time. My sincerest sympathy to you.
Laverne Jackson
April 7, 2021
Odessa.
I'm sorry to hear about the loss of your mother. I know she was a joy to the family. May God continue to bless each of you during the difficult time. Keep praying and always look toward the hills. God is still with you.
Cleotha Freeman
March 5, 2021
Odessa, Our Pastor and Congregation would like to send our deepest Sympathy to the Hubbard family. We are thinking of you and praying for peace and comfort during your time of sorrow. May God be with you.
New Hope Baptist Church
March 5, 2021
I´m so sorry for your loss I loved Lucille she was a great woman I I not only valued her as a customer but ad a friend we will be praying for your family from the Sterling Oil Family
Donna Beeler Hensley
February 27, 2021
I'm so sorry to hear about your mom. Sending love, prayers and comfort to you all.
Love,
Kia
Kia
February 26, 2021
DEAR DESSI, I AM SO SORRY TO LEARN OF YOUR GREAT LOSS; BUT MA LIVED A GREAT LONG LIFE. SHE IS NOW WITH HIM, AND JUST TALKING AND LAUGHING WITH HER HEAVENLY FATHER. SHE WANTS YOUR TO WEEP FOR A MOMENT, BUT KNOW SHE IS IN THE GREATEST PLACE SHE COULD EVER BE. I LOVE YOU AND YOU KNOW THAT YOU CAN CALL ON ME FOR ANYTHING; AT ANY TIME. MUCH LOVE AND PRAYERS TO YOU AND YOURS! KNOW THAT EARTH HAS NO SORROW THAT HEAVEN CANNOT HEAL. MUCH LOVE!
SHIRLEY M. VENABLE
February 26, 2021
So sorry to hear of the passing of you mom. My prayers ad thoughts are with your family. May God bless and comfort you.