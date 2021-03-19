Menu
Lucille Coleman Lewis
Lucille Coleman Lewis

Lucille Coleman Lewis, 96, of Liberty Chapel Road, Appomattox, died on Wednesday, March 17, 2021, at her residence. She was devoted wife of the late Richard Clark Lewis for 64 years.

Born in Appomattox County, Va., on February 21, 1925, she was a daughter of the late Dora Edna Wooldridge and Wesley Coleman. She was a dedicated life member of Mt. Comfort United Methodist Church, where she served many years in the Sunday School department, leader for the youth, UM Women, and choir. Lucille retired after 30 years with VDOT and State Police BCI. She enjoyed her later years with her family, especially her great-grandchildren whom she greatly adored.

She is survived by her beloved son, Richard Clark Lewis Jr. and wife, Inez; two grandsons, Robert Clark Lewis and Charles Joshua Lewis and wife, Samantha; three great-grandchildren, EMN3 Fleming Tyler Lewis, Xander Lewis, and Bella Lewis; a sister-in-law, Virginia Lewis Stratton, all of Appomattox; and many cousins, nieces, and nephews.

She was predeceased by two sisters and brothers-in-law, Kathleen and Herbert Richardson and Hazel Lee and Otho Martin Jr.: and two brothers-in-law, Dan Lewis and wife, Sandra and Harold Stratton.

A graveside funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, March 20, 2021, in Mt. Comfort United Methodist Church Cemetery with the Rev. John Flood officiating.

In lieu of flowers, please consider St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude's Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or Mt. Comfort United Methodist Church, 4901 Oakville Road, Appomattox, VA 24522.

Robinson Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family. An online condolence may be sent by visiting www.robinsonfuneral.com.

Published by The News & Advance on Mar. 19, 2021.
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always. She was a kind soul always checking in on us.
Laura Dickerson
Neighbor
March 31, 2021
May God provide love and comfort to help each of you daily in the loss of Cille. The service was beautiful Saturday just like she was who had love, faith, and hope in God and Family. She always had a positive attitude about everything. Your sadness of today will ripen into cherished and precious memories tomorrow. Love y’all.
Gordon and Jo Anne Martin
Family
March 27, 2021
Our thoughts and prayers are with each of you.
Ralph and Denise Totty

March 20, 2021
Ricky, Inez and Family. So sorry for your loss. Lucille was a wonderful Christian lady. I enjoyed working with her for many years. She was a good friend and a lot of fun. I used to tell her what a great job her and Clark did raising you Ricky. Clark and Lucille were a fine couple. They loved you dearly and it showed. And they loved their grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Loved talking to her about them. Be thinking of you all as I know you will greatly miss her. With love, Dale Kent
Dale Kent
Coworker
March 19, 2021
What a wonderful lady we have lost. The last of the Coleman girls. I grew up in a house that Daddy bought from Clark and Lucille. I always thought so much of Lucille. My thoughts and prayers are for Ricky and the family.
Lynn Doss
Friend
March 19, 2021
Ricky we were sorry to hear about Lucille. Prayers for you all in the days ahead. Much love, Earl and Shelly
MIchelle Kitchen
Family
March 19, 2021
Ricky and family: We are thinking of you at this time of sorrow. May you find strength in the love of family and in the warm embrace of friends.
Harold & Jo Martin
Neighbor
March 19, 2021
I worked with Lucille at VSP Div. 3 HQ from 1974-1980. She was always kind to me & she had a very bubbly personality. Always the sharp dresser too. Our sincere condolences to Ricky & Inez, Betty Jo & families.
Gail (Layne) & Tommy Wheeler
Coworker
March 18, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Nancy Doss
March 18, 2021
My prayers go out to you and your family.
Kim Horton
March 18, 2021
Always enjoyed talking to Lucille and keeping each other up to date with the happenings around her family farm on Coleman’s Mill Road. She was always so kind and upbeat. May your memories bring you comfort at this time of loss.
Margie L Coleman
Neighbor
March 18, 2021
Our thoughts and prayers for the family during these difficult times. May your many wonderful memories sustain you in the days ahead.
Debra Reynolds Chumley
Friend
March 18, 2021
I enjoyed working alongside Lucille for many wonderful years at the VSP-BCI office until her retirement. Having just lost my own mother, I know the void that she is leaving Ricky and family. Sending you prayers of sympathy.
Dale & Steve
Dale Weakley
March 18, 2021
May the Perpetual Light Shine Upon Her
Bill & Rita Harvey
Friend
March 18, 2021
