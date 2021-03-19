Lucille Coleman Lewis
Lucille Coleman Lewis, 96, of Liberty Chapel Road, Appomattox, died on Wednesday, March 17, 2021, at her residence. She was devoted wife of the late Richard Clark Lewis for 64 years.
Born in Appomattox County, Va., on February 21, 1925, she was a daughter of the late Dora Edna Wooldridge and Wesley Coleman. She was a dedicated life member of Mt. Comfort United Methodist Church, where she served many years in the Sunday School department, leader for the youth, UM Women, and choir. Lucille retired after 30 years with VDOT and State Police BCI. She enjoyed her later years with her family, especially her great-grandchildren whom she greatly adored.
She is survived by her beloved son, Richard Clark Lewis Jr. and wife, Inez; two grandsons, Robert Clark Lewis and Charles Joshua Lewis and wife, Samantha; three great-grandchildren, EMN3 Fleming Tyler Lewis, Xander Lewis, and Bella Lewis; a sister-in-law, Virginia Lewis Stratton, all of Appomattox; and many cousins, nieces, and nephews.
She was predeceased by two sisters and brothers-in-law, Kathleen and Herbert Richardson and Hazel Lee and Otho Martin Jr.: and two brothers-in-law, Dan Lewis and wife, Sandra and Harold Stratton.
A graveside funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, March 20, 2021, in Mt. Comfort United Methodist Church Cemetery with the Rev. John Flood officiating.
In lieu of flowers, please consider St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude's
Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or Mt. Comfort United Methodist Church, 4901 Oakville Road, Appomattox, VA 24522.
Published by The News & Advance on Mar. 19, 2021.