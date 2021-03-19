Ricky, Inez and Family. So sorry for your loss. Lucille was a wonderful Christian lady. I enjoyed working with her for many years. She was a good friend and a lot of fun. I used to tell her what a great job her and Clark did raising you Ricky. Clark and Lucille were a fine couple. They loved you dearly and it showed. And they loved their grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Loved talking to her about them. Be thinking of you all as I know you will greatly miss her. With love, Dale Kent

Dale Kent Coworker March 19, 2021