Lucinda Wheeler Burley Urban
1953 - 2022
BORN
1953
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Norris Funeral Services Inc and Crematory - Driskill Chapel
201 Grandview Drive
Amherst, VA
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Apr, 6 2022
9:30a.m. - 11:30a.m.
Clifford Baptist Church
Lucinda Wheeler Burley Urban

August 28, 1953 - April 3, 2022

On April 3, 2022, the LORD peacefully took Lucinda Wheeler Burley Urban, 68, of Amherst, to her Heavenly Home.

Lucinda was born on August 28, 1953, in Lynchburg, to the late Mary Virginia Gibson Wheeler and Otha Homer Wheeler. She was preceded in death by her brother, Homer Haywood Wheeler; a sister, Forest Naomi Wheeler; her husband who was also her high school sweetheart, Guy Thomas Burley; and many years later, Roger James Urban.

As a young married couple, she and Guy established Burley Trucking and Excavating, Inc. They worked together for many years until his death. They had many faithful employees that became looked upon as family. Lucinda and her young son, Jeremy, continued with the trucking and excavating business which is now H.J. Burley Trucking, LLC.

Lucinda's life long advocation was doing for others out of love, spending time with family, especially with her children and five grandchildren. Although Lucinda struggled with her health problems, she relied on her strong faith to carry her through.

Lucinda is survived by her daughter, Stacey Burley Stinnett and Jason of Amherst; and her so, Jeremy Thomas Burley and Heather of Amherst. She was the proud grandmother of her five grandchildren, Trever Godsey, Colton and Collin Stinnett, Annalyn and Ryland Burley.

Lucinda is survived by her siblings, Darnelle Mawyer (the late Clyde), Thurston Elburn Wheeler (Shirley), Melvin Ray Wheeler (Shirley), and Romelda Falls (Ray), and numerous neices and nephews.

Visitation will be held at Clifford Baptist Church on Wednesday April 6, 2022, from 9:30 until 11:30 a.m. Services will begin at 11:30 a.m. with Dr. Michael Fitzgerald and the Rev. Clyde Mawyer officiating. Graveside will be held after the service at the Amherst Cemetery, Amherst Virginia.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Clifford Baptist Church.

Driskill Funeral Chapel is assisting the family. For online condolences, please visit www.driskillfuneralchapel.com.

Driskill Funeral Chapel

201 Grandview Drive, Amherst, VA 24521

Published by The News & Advance on Apr. 5, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
6
Visitation
9:30a.m. - 11:30a.m.
Clifford Baptist Church
VA
Apr
6
Service
11:30a.m.
Clifford Baptist Church
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Norris Funeral Services Inc and Crematory - Driskill Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
