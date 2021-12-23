Lucindy Pauline Hall Lindsey
June 15, 1937 - December 21, 2021
Lucindy Pauline Hall Lindsey, 84, of 2537 Tabor Road, Gladys, died on Tuesday, December 21, 2021, at Centra Lynchburg General Hospital. She was the beloved wife of the late Byrd T. Lindsey for almost sixty-five years.
She was born on June 15, 1937, in Campbell County, a daughter of the late John T. Hall and Maude Dowdy Hall. She was a member of Bethel Pentecostal Holiness Church where she was Sunday School teacher for a number of years and sung in the choir until her health would not allow. She retired from A.O. Smith, (formerly Universal Electric) Altavista, Va. Pauline enjoyed cooking, especially making homemade biscuits, praying, reading her Bible and singing. One of her greatest highlights was having her family come home for Sunday lunch which was handed down from her mother. She loved God, her family and everyone.
She is survived by one son, Robbie Lindsey and his wife, Cindy, of Gladys; four daughters, Sarah Moore of Hurt, Teresa Pugh and her husband, Larry, of Chatham, Rita Blanks and her husband, Lloyd, of Altavista, and Lisa Critchley and her husband, J.R., of Hurt; four grandchildren, Lindsey Moore, Devon Bell, Kaitlin Hylton and Kelsey Critchley; six great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Byrd Lindsey; grandson, Kendall Hall; six sisters, Viola Epperson, Martha Dawson, Ruby Rupert, Florine Roberts, Margaret Cage and Virginia Hall; and nine brothers, Russell, Buford, Percy, J.T., Lewis, Clinton, Benny, Wyatt and Garland Hall.
A funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m., Friday, December 24, 2021, at Bethel Pentecostal Holiness Church by the Rev. Brad Hendrix and Randolph Coffey with interment to follow in the church cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 7 until 8:30 p.m., Thursday, December 23, 2021, at Finch & Finch Funeral and Cremation Service, Altavista and other times at the residence.
The family suggests that those wishing to make memorials consider Bethel Pentecostal Holiness Church Cemetery Fund, 2635 Tabor Road, Gladys, VA 24554.
The family would like to give a special thanks to Lindsey Tuck and Becky Reynolds with Centra Home Health Care Services and Susan Bradley with Peace Haven.
Please visit the online tribute at www.finchandfinchfuneralservice.com
to share a memory or send a condolence to the family.
Finch & Finch Funeral & Cremation Service
809 Main Street, Altavista, VA 24517
Published by The News & Advance on Dec. 23, 2021.