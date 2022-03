Lucy W. YoungLucy W. Young, 85, of Rocky Mount, Virginia, departed this life on March 27, 2022.A celebration of life will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, April 2, 2022, at First Baptist Church of Rocky Mount. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Interment will be held at Franklin Memorial Park. Service of comfort rendered by Davis-Turner Funeral Service.