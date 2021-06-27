Menu
Lula Wheeler
1933 - 2021
BORN
1933
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Norris Funeral Services Inc and Crematory - Driskill Chapel
201 Grandview Drive
Amherst, VA
Lula Wheeler

June 21, 1933 - June 26, 2021

Lula Mae Maddox Wheeler, 88, of Amherst, Va., was called home to the Good Lord on Saturday, June 26, 2021.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Haywood Wheeler Sr., and a son, Danny Wheeler.

She is survived by her brother, Clinton Duvall "Kenny Maddox"; her sons, Edward (Carolyn) and Haywood Wheeler II; her daughters, June Mays (Carroll Jr.), Deborah Butler (JW), Melissa Wheeler; and her special dog, Lil Bit. In addition to her children, Lula is also survived by 9 grandchildren, Christy, Wendell, Randall, Suzanne, Sarah, Travis, Christal, Garrett, and Brooke as well as 24 great grandchildren; and 9 great-great grandchildren.

A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, June 29, 2021, at Clifford Baptist Church, the Reverend Michael Fitzgerald will officiate, and there will be a one-hour prior visitation at the church. Burial is to follow at Briarwood Memorial Gardens. The family would like to thank hospice for their wonderful care Lula received. Driskill Funeral Chapel is assisting the family. 434-946-5529

Driskill Funeral Chapel

Published by The News & Advance on Jun. 27, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
29
Visitation
12:00p.m.
Clifford Baptist Church
VA
Jun
29
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Clifford Baptist Church
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Norris Funeral Services Inc and Crematory - Driskill Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I just found out that Lula passed away. I do not get the newspaper so I didn't find out in time to attend the services. We went on many motorcycle rides and trips together with our spouses. Lula was a very special lady and will be missed by family and friends.
Sylvia Bradley
Friend
June 30, 2021
Lula will be so missed by her family and friends. And by her precious little dog, Lil Bit ( what a an adorable little lady). Lula was such a sweet, warm, loving lady. She touched so many people and I know she's hugging Jesus today. My prayers and condolences are going out to family and friends who mourn her loss today.
Ivetta Campbell
Friend
June 29, 2021
So sorry to hear this she was a sweet lady we will miss her coming up the road on the golf cart with lil bit. Prayers are with the family.
Thomas family
June 27, 2021
