Lula WheelerJune 21, 1933 - June 26, 2021Lula Mae Maddox Wheeler, 88, of Amherst, Va., was called home to the Good Lord on Saturday, June 26, 2021.She was preceded in death by her husband, Haywood Wheeler Sr., and a son, Danny Wheeler.She is survived by her brother, Clinton Duvall "Kenny Maddox"; her sons, Edward (Carolyn) and Haywood Wheeler II; her daughters, June Mays (Carroll Jr.), Deborah Butler (JW), Melissa Wheeler; and her special dog, Lil Bit. In addition to her children, Lula is also survived by 9 grandchildren, Christy, Wendell, Randall, Suzanne, Sarah, Travis, Christal, Garrett, and Brooke as well as 24 great grandchildren; and 9 great-great grandchildren.A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, June 29, 2021, at Clifford Baptist Church, the Reverend Michael Fitzgerald will officiate, and there will be a one-hour prior visitation at the church. Burial is to follow at Briarwood Memorial Gardens. The family would like to thank hospice for their wonderful care Lula received. Driskill Funeral Chapel is assisting the family. 434-946-5529Driskill Funeral Chapel