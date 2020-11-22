Luz M. Beltran, M.D.
Luz M. Beltran, M.D. passed away peacefully on November 12, 2020, surrounded by family at home.
Born in 1932, to Mariano and Margarita in the Philippines, she bravely travelled in her twenties to the United States for her medical residency in child psychiatry. There she met her husband, Romulo G. Beltran, M.D. and worked as a child psychiatrist.
Luz will be greatly missed by her family and friends. Everyone knew her as "Ma" because of her caring, supportive, and warm nature. Her relationship and reliance on the Lord Jesus and her strong Catholic faith was evident by all whom she encountered. She raised her children to know God's love and the protection and intercessions received when cultivating a relationship with Him. She will be fondly remembered for her loving heart, beautiful smile, embracing hospitality, joyful and encouraging personality, and strong yet gentle spirit.
She is survived by her five children, Pamela, Natalie, Joyce, Kenneth, and Noelle; her nine grandchildren, and her four great-grandchildren.
Condolences may be submitted to Bucktrout Funeral Home at https://www.bucktroutfuneralhome.net/
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the National Alliance on Mental Illness at www.nami.org
.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by The News & Advance on Nov. 22, 2020.