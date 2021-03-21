Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The News & Advance
The News & Advance Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Lynn Brewer
1950 - 2021
BORN
1950
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Diuguid Funeral Service & Crematory - Timberlake Road Chapel - Lynchburg
21914 Timberlake Road
Lynchburg, VA
Lynn Brewer

June 8, 1950 - March 14, 2021

Lynn Brewer, 70, of Lynchburg, passed away on Sunday, March 14, 2021, at her home.

Born on June 8, 1950, in High Point, N.C., she was a daughter of the late Paul and Peggy Brewer. She was retired from Campbell County Schools and was a member of Heritage United Methodist Church.

She is survived by one sister, Jo Ramsey; two brothers, Mike (Anne) and Craig (Cathy) Brewer; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

The family will hold a private inurnment service at Heritage United Methodist Church.

Memorial contributions may be made to Campbell County Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 4123, Lynchburg, VA 24502.

Diuguid Funeral Service & Crematory, Waterlick Chapel, 237-2722, is serving the family. To send on-line condolences, please visit www.diuguidfuneralservice.com.

Diuguid Funeral Service, Waterlick Chapel

21914 Timberlake Rd.

Published by The News & Advance on Mar. 21, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Diuguid Funeral Service & Crematory - Timberlake Road Chapel - Lynchburg
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Diuguid Funeral Service & Crematory - Timberlake Road Chapel - Lynchburg Diuguid Waterlick Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
Mike and the Brewer Family, I am sorry to learn of the passing of your sister. My prayers and thoughts are with you in this difficult time. Buddy Faulconer
Buddy Faulconer
March 23, 2021
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
March 18, 2021
I am sorry to hear of your loss. Please accept my condolences. May the love of God, friends and family comfort you through your grief. 2nd Thessalonians 2: 16,17
D T
March 18, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results