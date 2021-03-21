Lynn Brewer
June 8, 1950 - March 14, 2021
Lynn Brewer, 70, of Lynchburg, passed away on Sunday, March 14, 2021, at her home.
Born on June 8, 1950, in High Point, N.C., she was a daughter of the late Paul and Peggy Brewer. She was retired from Campbell County Schools and was a member of Heritage United Methodist Church.
She is survived by one sister, Jo Ramsey; two brothers, Mike (Anne) and Craig (Cathy) Brewer; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
The family will hold a private inurnment service at Heritage United Methodist Church.
Memorial contributions may be made to Campbell County Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 4123, Lynchburg, VA 24502.
Diuguid Funeral Service & Crematory, Waterlick Chapel, 237-2722, is serving the family. To send on-line condolences, please visit www.diuguidfuneralservice.com
.
Diuguid Funeral Service, Waterlick Chapel
21914 Timberlake Rd.
Published by The News & Advance on Mar. 21, 2021.