Lynn Humphreys Harris
Diuguid Funeral Service & Crematory - Wiggington Road Chapel - Lynchburg
811 Wiggington Road
Lynchburg, VA
Lynn Humphreys Harris

Lynn Humphreys Harris, 71, died on Saturday, March 6, 2021, in Forest, Virginia.

Lynn was a compassionate nurse, a lover of nature and sports, and an excellent cook. She had an uncanny ability to pick out four-leaf clovers while on nature walks and enjoyed working the daily crossword puzzles with her husband, Don.

Lynn was a loving mother, devoted wife, faithful sister and friend to many. She always offered kind hospitality and served as a mother figure to so many of her children's friends. Lynn had a strong faith in her heavenly father, which she relied upon during her long battle with cancer.

Born in 1950, Lynn was the daughter of Graham Humphreys and Vivian Hall Humphreys of Big Island, Virginia.

She graduated from Liberty High School and attended Lynchburg General Hospital School of Nursing. While in high school, Lynn enjoyed playing basketball and remained a lifelong sports fan. She continued to enjoy softball during her career as a nurse and enjoyed watching her children follow in her love of sports. Lynn served as a registered nurse with Lynchburg General Hospital for more than 40 years, working in Labor and Delivery and ending her career in the Surgicare department.

While working as a nurse, she met the love of her life, Donald Harris. The couple married in September 1972 and later moved to Forest, Virginia. Don and Lynn raised three children together and were married almost 49 years.

Lynn was preceded in death by her parents, sisters, Cindy Jarvis and Dana Manley; brother-in-law, Peter Manley; and brother, Graham "Danny" Humphreys.

She is survived by one sister, Gail Quick and husband, Walter, of Arrington, Virginia; her husband, Donald R. Harris of Forest, Virginia; her children, Donald Harris Jr. and wife, Jennifer, Benjamin Harris, and Danielle Harris; one granddaughter, Riley Eanet; sister-in-law, Carolyn Harris; many loving cousins, nieces, nephews, and dear friends.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. The family would like to thank Centra Hospice-Lynchburg for all their caring work. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Moose Charities, 155 S. International Drive, Moose Heart, IL 60539, American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123, or Centra Hospice, 2097 Langhorne Road, Lynchburg ,VA 24502.

Diuguid Funeral Service & Crematory - Wiggington Road Chapel - Lynchburg
Don, I'm sorry that we never got to really know Lynn. I remember that she was beautiful. I wish that we could come visit, but Bruce no longer drives and it's difficult for me to drive over 2 hours. If we get to Lynchburg sometime, I will call you.
Betsy Richardson
Friend
March 16, 2021
I'm so very sorry to learn of Lynn's passing. She & my mother, Scottie, we're good friends for many years & I spent a lot of time in the Harris household. She was one of the sweetest ladies I'd ever met. My condolences to the family & my thoughts and prayers are with you all.
Teresa F Ferguson
March 15, 2021
Don and the family so sorry to read this. The last time I saw Danielle she had told me that Lynn wasn´t doing well. I remember the family coming into the office and many memories of her taking care of my son during his surgeries. She was the best Thinking of yall
Carolyn Sumpter( dr grabeels)
March 15, 2021
I had the great pleasure of working with Lynn on 2D. Our children ,Teresa and Donnie played and went to summer camp together. Don Y´all are in our thoughts and Prayers. May GOD continue to hold you in HIS Hands
Scottie & Raymond III WinkyFerguson
March 15, 2021
I knew Lynn when she was working on 2D and later at the Surgicare Unit. She was a great nurse who provided compassionate care to her patients. She will be missed. My thoughts and prayers are with you. May you find peace in the coming days.
Karen Dudley
March 15, 2021
Don, my heart goes out to you as Lynn has been through so much over the years, as have you. Be strong as you always have been! Know that Lynn is in a better place where there is no suffering and total peace. Phillip Gleason
Phillip Gleason
March 14, 2021
To Don and Children My prayers thoughts are with each one of you. I never really knew your Mom and Don we have been friends for 50+ year God Bless you All. Gary DuPriest
Gary DuPriest
March 14, 2021
So sorry for y'alls loss, prayers for comfort. May GOD hold y'all in HIS loving arms.
Billy Coleman
March 14, 2021
