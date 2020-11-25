Lynn Nelson Snow
Lynn Nelson Snow, 73, of Forest, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, November 23, 2020.
She was born in Atlanta, Ga. on August 26, 1947 and was the daughter of the late Charles and Dorothy Nelson. Lynn was a wife, mother, grandmother, nurse and an active member of Calvary Baptist Church in Lynchburg.
She is survived by her loving husband of 52 years, Fred L. Snow Jr.; two sons, Jeff (Wendy) Snow of Forest, Mark (Beth) Snow of Advance, N.C.; a daughter, Kristy Snow of Forest; eight grandchildren, Jake (Alana) and Katie Snow, Emma and Luke Mistretta, all of Forest; Hunter and Bailey Snow, and Taylor and Grady Willis, all of Advance, N.C.
Also surviving are three brothers, Buddy (Linda) Nelson of Chesapeake, Chuck (Gina) Nelson of Clemmons, N.C., and George (Grace Ann) Nelson of Todd, N.C.
A private family service will be conducted on Friday, November 27, 2020, at Calvary Baptist Church with the Rev. Dr. Louis Beckworth officiating. All family and friends are welcome to attend the graveside service at Virginia Memorial Park in Forest beginning at 12 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Calvary Baptist Church, 20957 Timberlake Road, Lynchburg, VA 24502.
Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory, (434) 239-2405 is assisting the family. Memories and thoughts may be shared with the family at www.heritagefuneralandcremation.com
.
.
Published by The News & Advance on Nov. 25, 2020.