Madaline StinnettOctober 23, 1928 - June 30, /2021Madaline Duff Stinnett, 92, born October 23, 1928, of Amherst, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 30, 2021 at Fairmont Crossing Health and Rehabilitation Center.She was preceded in death by her husband, Harry Bledsoe Stinnett Sr.; her parents, Clarence Conrad Duff Sr. and Kate Ogden Duff; her brother, James Herman Duff; her brother-in-law, Daniel Perrow; her sister-in-law, Jeanie Duff; and son-in-law, Thomas Lee Hollis. She is survived by sons, Harry Bledsoe Stinnett Jr. (Butch), and wife, Gay, Michael Edward Stinnett and wife, Janie, and daughter, Nancy Stinnett Hollis. Grandchildren are H.B. Stinnett III, (Janell), Christopher Blake Stinnett, Jason Allen Stinnett (Stacey), Jennifer Stinnett Winn (Bryan), Ryan Michael Stinnett (Carla), and Holly Hollis Brown (Colby). Also surviving, sister, Robbie Duff Perrow; brother, C.C. Duff Jr., and two sisters-in-law, Esther Ogden Stinnett and Doris Duff, 16 great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild, and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Though not a relative, she also leaves behind a roommate, Mrs. Isabelle Giles, who was an ever-present friend and helper.The great-grandchildren are Parker and Hunter Stinnett; Amber and Autumn Stinnett, Ashtyn Stinnett Cunningham (Blaine), Gracie Stinnett; Trevor Godsey, Colton and Collin Stinnett, Griffin and Addison Winn, Morgan Fitzgerald (Amanda), Harrison, Lila and Perkins Stinnett, Alyssa Simmons and Laney Brown. One great-great-granddaughter is Brinkleigh Stinnett.Madaline married the love of her life, Harry Bledsoe Stinnett Sr. In Lynchburg on April 4, 1944. Despite his death 44 years ago, Madaline never remarried, insisting she was still happily married until her dying day.Madaline was a true example of a "good and faithful servant". She spent her time on earth helping others. She retired from Central Virginia Training School, formerly Lynchburg Training School & Hospital after 25+ years of helping those in need. She continued serving and helping others at her "Happy Place", Mt. Horeb United Methodist Church. In addition to being a devoted member, Sunday School and Vacation Bible School Teacher, and member of the United Methodist Women, she also spent peaceful, quiet time there in service, dusting pews and hymnals, vacuuming up ladybugs, or sprucing up/restocking the "outdoor facilities".She was blessed with a green thumb and a talent for growing and arranging beautiful flowers, which she generously shared with others. She was a member of Pleasant Vistas Garden Club, Pedlar Fire & Rescue Squad Auxiliary, and the Pedlar Senior Citizens Group. Madaline was also well-known for her crowd-pleasing dinner rolls. She baked and served countless batches for her family, church dinners, and community fundraising dinners. Nobody could eat just one!Viewing hours are from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Friday, July 2, 2021 at Driskill Funeral Chapel in Amherst. A graveside service will be conducted at 11 am on Saturday, July 3rd at Amherst Cemetery.Those wishing to make memorial contributions are asked to consider Mt. Horeb United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 817, Amherst, VA 24521 or Pedlar Fire & Rescue, P.O. Box 637, Amherst, VA 24521.Driskill Funeral Chapel201 Grandview Drive