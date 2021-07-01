Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The News & Advance
The News & Advance Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Madaline Stinnett
1928 - 2021
BORN
1928
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Norris Funeral Services Inc and Crematory - Driskill Chapel
201 Grandview Drive
Amherst, VA
Madaline Stinnett

October 23, 1928 - June 30, /2021

Madaline Duff Stinnett, 92, born October 23, 1928, of Amherst, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 30, 2021 at Fairmont Crossing Health and Rehabilitation Center.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Harry Bledsoe Stinnett Sr.; her parents, Clarence Conrad Duff Sr. and Kate Ogden Duff; her brother, James Herman Duff; her brother-in-law, Daniel Perrow; her sister-in-law, Jeanie Duff; and son-in-law, Thomas Lee Hollis. She is survived by sons, Harry Bledsoe Stinnett Jr. (Butch), and wife, Gay, Michael Edward Stinnett and wife, Janie, and daughter, Nancy Stinnett Hollis. Grandchildren are H.B. Stinnett III, (Janell), Christopher Blake Stinnett, Jason Allen Stinnett (Stacey), Jennifer Stinnett Winn (Bryan), Ryan Michael Stinnett (Carla), and Holly Hollis Brown (Colby). Also surviving, sister, Robbie Duff Perrow; brother, C.C. Duff Jr., and two sisters-in-law, Esther Ogden Stinnett and Doris Duff, 16 great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild, and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Though not a relative, she also leaves behind a roommate, Mrs. Isabelle Giles, who was an ever-present friend and helper.

The great-grandchildren are Parker and Hunter Stinnett; Amber and Autumn Stinnett, Ashtyn Stinnett Cunningham (Blaine), Gracie Stinnett; Trevor Godsey, Colton and Collin Stinnett, Griffin and Addison Winn, Morgan Fitzgerald (Amanda), Harrison, Lila and Perkins Stinnett, Alyssa Simmons and Laney Brown. One great-great-granddaughter is Brinkleigh Stinnett.

Madaline married the love of her life, Harry Bledsoe Stinnett Sr. In Lynchburg on April 4, 1944. Despite his death 44 years ago, Madaline never remarried, insisting she was still happily married until her dying day.

Madaline was a true example of a "good and faithful servant". She spent her time on earth helping others. She retired from Central Virginia Training School, formerly Lynchburg Training School & Hospital after 25+ years of helping those in need. She continued serving and helping others at her "Happy Place", Mt. Horeb United Methodist Church. In addition to being a devoted member, Sunday School and Vacation Bible School Teacher, and member of the United Methodist Women, she also spent peaceful, quiet time there in service, dusting pews and hymnals, vacuuming up ladybugs, or sprucing up/restocking the "outdoor facilities".

She was blessed with a green thumb and a talent for growing and arranging beautiful flowers, which she generously shared with others. She was a member of Pleasant Vistas Garden Club, Pedlar Fire & Rescue Squad Auxiliary, and the Pedlar Senior Citizens Group. Madaline was also well-known for her crowd-pleasing dinner rolls. She baked and served countless batches for her family, church dinners, and community fundraising dinners. Nobody could eat just one!

Viewing hours are from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Friday, July 2, 2021 at Driskill Funeral Chapel in Amherst. A graveside service will be conducted at 11 am on Saturday, July 3rd at Amherst Cemetery.

Those wishing to make memorial contributions are asked to consider Mt. Horeb United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 817, Amherst, VA 24521 or Pedlar Fire & Rescue, P.O. Box 637, Amherst, VA 24521.

Driskill Funeral Chapel

201 Grandview Drive

Published by The News & Advance on Jul. 1, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
2
Viewing
9:00a.m. - 5:00p.m.
Driskill Funeral Chapel
Amherst, VA
Jul
3
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Amherst Cemetery
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Norris Funeral Services Inc and Crematory - Driskill Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Norris Funeral Services Inc and Crematory - Driskill Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
5 Entries
Lee and I are so sorry to hear of your Mother and Grandmother's passing, what a BEAUTIFUL lady she was. Her life was a living testimony of faith and love. Her smile tells her story. May the memories you hold dear to your heart be your comfort in the days ahead. God bless you all!!
Lee and Betty Sue Bryant
July 14, 2021
Sending my heartfelt sympathies to Mike Stinnett and family~ May God comfort you as only He can! Blessings ~
Vanessa Jones
Other
July 4, 2021
Our condolences to your family at this difficult time. Jean and George Mauro
Jean Burley and George Mauro
July 2, 2021
I am so to read of your loss, to love a mother you lose a big part of your heart...and it hurts forever until we meet again. I never had the pleasure of meeting her but feel I know her form your beautiful tribute you wrote about her. My thoughts and prayers are with all of her adoring family and friends. You have my deepest of condolences...
Lauren Anderson
July 1, 2021
What a lovely lady, inside and out! She was a Godly example to us all. I believe she "served the Lord gladly all the days of her life" May fond memories help to comfort your loss.
Freda Mays Sanford
Friend
July 1, 2021
Showing 1 - 5 of 5 results