Madeline Mitchell Howard
March 30, 1930 - July 1, 2021
Madeline Mitchell Howard, 91, of Bedford, Va., died on Thursday, July 1, 2021. She was born in Moneta, Va., on March 30, 1930, a daughter of the late Walker Davis Mitchell and Arneda Craighead Mitchell. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Henry Howard; her brothers, Davis Mitchell, Eugene Mitchell, Prentiss Mitchell, Roger Mitchell, and Wayne Mitchell; and a sister, Harriet Mitchell Saunders.
Madeline was a member of Bedford Baptist Church. She is survived by two daughters, Dee Johnston and Dana Lotspeich; grandchildren, Emily Pearse, Adam Johnston, Tyler Johnston, and Sarah Sassak; six great-grandchildren; and a brother, Elbert Mitchell.
A memorial graveside service will be held at 10 a.m., Wednesday, July 7, 2021, at Oakwood Cemetery, Bedford with Pastor Phillip Bailey officiating. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Bedford Baptist Church, 516 Oakwood St, Bedford, VA 24523, or the D-Day Memorial, National D-Day Memorial | Make a Donation Online (dday.org
). Tharp Funeral Home, Bedford is assisting the family. To send condolences online, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com
.
Published by The News & Advance on Jul. 4, 2021.