Madeline Mitchell Howard
1930 - 2021
BORN
1930
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory
320 North Bridge Street
Bedford, VA
Madeline Mitchell Howard

March 30, 1930 - July 1, 2021

Madeline Mitchell Howard, 91, of Bedford, Va., died on Thursday, July 1, 2021. She was born in Moneta, Va., on March 30, 1930, a daughter of the late Walker Davis Mitchell and Arneda Craighead Mitchell. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Henry Howard; her brothers, Davis Mitchell, Eugene Mitchell, Prentiss Mitchell, Roger Mitchell, and Wayne Mitchell; and a sister, Harriet Mitchell Saunders.

Madeline was a member of Bedford Baptist Church. She is survived by two daughters, Dee Johnston and Dana Lotspeich; grandchildren, Emily Pearse, Adam Johnston, Tyler Johnston, and Sarah Sassak; six great-grandchildren; and a brother, Elbert Mitchell.

A memorial graveside service will be held at 10 a.m., Wednesday, July 7, 2021, at Oakwood Cemetery, Bedford with Pastor Phillip Bailey officiating. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Bedford Baptist Church, 516 Oakwood St, Bedford, VA 24523, or the D-Day Memorial, National D-Day Memorial | Make a Donation Online (dday.org). Tharp Funeral Home, Bedford is assisting the family. To send condolences online, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.

Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory

320 N Bridge St Bedford, VA 24523

Published by The News & Advance on Jul. 4, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
7
Graveside service
10:00a.m.
Oakwood Cemetery, Bedford
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Dee...So very sorry to read of your mother's passing. Seems like it was just "yesterday" that we were all running around Bedford. My thoughts are with you and your family. Kindest regards, Bruce Chafin Montgomery, AL
Bruce Chafin
Friend
July 6, 2021
I am so sorry Dee and family to hear of your mother's passing you and your family are in my prayers love Gloria
Gloria G Johnston
Family
July 4, 2021
