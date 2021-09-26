Maggie "Helen" Anthony
On September 9, 2021, our beloved Maggie "Helen" Anthony, 71, of Deptford, New Jersey, formerly of Lynchburg, Virginia, transitioned from this life at John Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, Maryland, after enduring circulatory/kidney complications.
Maggie graduated from E.C. Glass High School in 1970. She obtained a B.S. degree from LaSalle University in Philadelphia, Pa. and worked as a case manager for Presbyterian Hospital and Elwyn Institutes. Her greatest mission was being an extraordinary mother and an advocate for people with disabilities. Despite her illness, she never questioned her plight, but continually influenced the family to trust God, persevere and handle their business.
Those left to cherish her memory are her devoted children, LaShawn, Meagan, Kevin and Joel; one sister, Sadie Jones (Herman); two brothers, James (Tina) and Frankie (Gloria); four grandchildren, seven nieces, six nephews, and a host of other relatives and friends.
In accordance with Helen's wishes, a private memorial tribute was held in Atlantic City, New Jersey.
Maggie was predeceased by her parents, John and Inez Anthony; two brothers, John Jr. and Ornnie; and one sister, Veda Scott.
The family wishes to express their heartfelt gratitude for the kind deeds and support given during their hour of bereavement. Special thanks are extended to March Funeral Homes and Davis-Turner Funeral Services.
Contributions to the American Kidney Fund in honor of Maggie are appreciated.
Published by The News & Advance on Sep. 26, 2021.