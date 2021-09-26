To God be all the Glory; for the things He has done. To Jackie and Family; It is with deepest sympathy and heartfelt joy we send our prayers and love. Asking God to bless and keep your family during this time of transitioning of Helen. With only knowing Helen shortly over the years, she was an extremely giving spirit. Her ability to assist others whether she knew them or not, is a quality that is not seen through service in these present days. One who cared from her heart. Taking time to show someone that others care and are truly available, was Helen. We thank God that He allowed our paths to cross and journey next to each other for a while. Now God we ask that you will heal the broken pieces left here to carry Helen's legacy and works. Strengthen them to accept your will and rejoice in this homegoing. No more pain. No more struggles and no more tears. Helen is at rest now; even at peace, because yours hand were near. To guide her safely to a place of great happiness. Helen deserved this and nothing less. For she stood in her place; doing as you said. Knowing this day would come and our Heavenly Father would come and lead her home. Family know that Helen is safe in a pleasurable place of sleep. So more to worry; no more to weep. He is now carrying her with Him. We are praying for your peace and sureness that God has her in His mighty hands. Peace and blessings we ask for all of you. The Jones-Alston Family. ( June Gibson's Family).

Minister Betty R. Jones and Family Friend September 27, 2021