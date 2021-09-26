Menu
Maggie "Helen" Anthony
Maggie "Helen" Anthony

On September 9, 2021, our beloved Maggie "Helen" Anthony, 71, of Deptford, New Jersey, formerly of Lynchburg, Virginia, transitioned from this life at John Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, Maryland, after enduring circulatory/kidney complications.

Maggie graduated from E.C. Glass High School in 1970. She obtained a B.S. degree from LaSalle University in Philadelphia, Pa. and worked as a case manager for Presbyterian Hospital and Elwyn Institutes. Her greatest mission was being an extraordinary mother and an advocate for people with disabilities. Despite her illness, she never questioned her plight, but continually influenced the family to trust God, persevere and handle their business.

Those left to cherish her memory are her devoted children, LaShawn, Meagan, Kevin and Joel; one sister, Sadie Jones (Herman); two brothers, James (Tina) and Frankie (Gloria); four grandchildren, seven nieces, six nephews, and a host of other relatives and friends.

In accordance with Helen's wishes, a private memorial tribute was held in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

Maggie was predeceased by her parents, John and Inez Anthony; two brothers, John Jr. and Ornnie; and one sister, Veda Scott.

The family wishes to express their heartfelt gratitude for the kind deeds and support given during their hour of bereavement. Special thanks are extended to March Funeral Homes and Davis-Turner Funeral Services.

Contributions to the American Kidney Fund in honor of Maggie are appreciated.

Davis-Turner Funeral Service

Published by The News & Advance on Sep. 26, 2021.
Davis-Turner Funeral Service - Lynchburg
Davis-Turner Funeral Service - Lynchburg
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
To God be all the Glory; for the things He has done. To Jackie and Family; It is with deepest sympathy and heartfelt joy we send our prayers and love. Asking God to bless and keep your family during this time of transitioning of Helen. With only knowing Helen shortly over the years, she was an extremely giving spirit. Her ability to assist others whether she knew them or not, is a quality that is not seen through service in these present days. One who cared from her heart. Taking time to show someone that others care and are truly available, was Helen. We thank God that He allowed our paths to cross and journey next to each other for a while. Now God we ask that you will heal the broken pieces left here to carry Helen's legacy and works. Strengthen them to accept your will and rejoice in this homegoing. No more pain. No more struggles and no more tears. Helen is at rest now; even at peace, because yours hand were near. To guide her safely to a place of great happiness. Helen deserved this and nothing less. For she stood in her place; doing as you said. Knowing this day would come and our Heavenly Father would come and lead her home. Family know that Helen is safe in a pleasurable place of sleep. So more to worry; no more to weep. He is now carrying her with Him. We are praying for your peace and sureness that God has her in His mighty hands. Peace and blessings we ask for all of you. The Jones-Alston Family. ( June Gibson's Family).
Minister Betty R. Jones and Family
Friend
September 27, 2021
As you go through this difficult time, remember that if you need anything just call. Sending lots of love to family
Jean Wright
September 27, 2021
She is will all ways watch over us.gpd bless I'm
Frankie Anthony
September 26, 2021
