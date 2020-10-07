Malcolm Chester Moore



Malcolm Chester Moore, 62, formerly of Lynchburg, Virginia, departed this life on Monday, July 27, 2020, in Brooklyn, New York. Malcolm was born on February 13, 1958, to the late Rev. Charlie Lee Moore and Mrs. Lillie Mae Cooper Moore. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Claudius Moore; and sister, Evangelist Dorothy Moore.



Malcolm graduated from E.C. Glass High School in 1977. He advanced his studies at Virginia State University earning his degree in Political Science in 1982. Malcolm furthered his call to public duty and service by joining the United States Army, where he earned his rank in grade as a Sergeant officer. He would also go on to successfully be awarded certification for academy completion by County of Chesterfield Police Department. Malcolm went on to receive his Master's Degree in Homeland Security in 2011 from Metropolitan College of New York. He was employed by the New York State Department of Transportation. He leaves to cherish his memory, two brothers, Warren C. Moore (Deborah) and Rev. Christopher Moore (Lois); one sister, Charlice Moore; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and other relatives and friends.



The family will conduct private funeral services to be held on Saturday, October 10, 2020, at 1 p.m., at Memorial Gardens in Lynchburg, Virginia, which will be streamed Facebook Live @Tycina Moore. *Per COVID guidelines everyone in attendance is required to wear a mask.



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by The News & Advance from Oct. 7 to Oct. 9, 2020.