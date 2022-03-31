Marcus Antonio HubbardMay 20, 1983 - March 25, 2022Marcus A. Hubbard, 38, of Lynchburg, Va., entered eternal rest on Friday, March 25, 2022, at Centra Lynchburg Hospital. Marcus was born on May 20, 1983, in Lynchburg, Va., to Early G. Brooks and Brenda Hubbard, whom survives.Marcus leaves to cherish his memories, his wife, Tiffany Crawford Hubbard of the residence; two children, Raekwon and Amani Hubbard of the residence; parents, Early G. Brooks and Brenda Hubbard, of Altavista, Va.; maternal grandparents, Jessie Jennings and Catherine Carter, of Gretna, Va.; a sister, Caress Hubbard of Altavista, Va.; a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.A service of celebration will be held Saturday, April 2, 2022, at 11 a.m. from Miracle Revival Fellowship Holiness Church, Long Island, Va., Bishop Donnell Johnson, Eulogist. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends Friday, April 1, 2022, from 4 until 6 p.m. at Miller Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Gretna, Va. The family will be present from 4 until 6 p.m. The family is also receiving friends at the residence of Catherine Carter, 805 Henry St., Gretna, Va.The Hubbard family has entrusted the professional services of Miller Funeral Home and Cremation Services.