Margaret Bates Coleman
1944 - 2021
BORN
1944
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Robinson Funeral Home - Appomattox
667 Court Street
Appomattox, VA
Margaret Bates Coleman

Margaret Bates Coleman, 77, of Appomattox, died on Thursday, October 7, 2021, at Virginia Baptist Hospital. She was the wife of the late Donald Gentry Coleman.

Born in Crewe, Va., on June 27, 1944, she was the daughter of the late Lucille Newcomb and Herman Bates. She was retired from Thomasville Furniture and attended Spout Spring Baptist Church.

She is survived by two children, Charles Newton Jr. and wife, Jackie of Cismont, Va. and JoAnne Watkins and husband, Frank of Palmyra, Va.; a sister, Shirley Wright of Richmond; two grandchildren, Victoria Lynn Snoddy and Chase Newton; and her adopted grandson, Toler Spiggle.

She was preceded in death by three sisters.

A graveside funeral service will also be held at 2 p.m., on Tuesday, October 12, 2021, at Spout Spring Baptist Church Cemetery with Pastor Jeff Slaughter officiating.

The family will receive friends at Robinson Funeral Home from 5 until 7 p.m. on Monday, October 11, 2021.

Robinson Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family. An online condolence may be sent by visiting www.robinsonfuneral.com.

Published by The News & Advance on Oct. 9, 2021.
Funeral services provided by:
Robinson Funeral Home - Appomattox
Sponsored by Robinson Funeral Home - Appomattox.
Sending condolences, and sympathy at the death of a dear friend and co-worker. Margaret was a good soul. We met as friends when we worked at Thomasville together! I know she will be missed!
Margaret Bowling
Friend
October 9, 2021
We will miss seeing Margaret in Geneses Salon, she was always so sweet and kind to everyone ...she brought a smile to our faces ...sending our deepest condolences to the family..
Geneses Salon /Shawn Lee
Friend
October 9, 2021
Joanne, Charlie and family so sorry to hear about the passing of Margaret. My thoughts and prayers are with you all
Lisa Lightfoot
Friend
October 9, 2021
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Verna Knight
Friend
October 8, 2021
Margaret and I had a conversation every time she came to get her hair “fixed” at Genesis. She was always so funny and a joy to talk with. My condolences to the entire family.
Patty Spadavecchia
Friend
October 8, 2021
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief. Keeping your family in our thoughts and prayers.
Henry & Linda Goode
October 8, 2021
