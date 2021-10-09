Margaret Bates Coleman
Margaret Bates Coleman, 77, of Appomattox, died on Thursday, October 7, 2021, at Virginia Baptist Hospital. She was the wife of the late Donald Gentry Coleman.
Born in Crewe, Va., on June 27, 1944, she was the daughter of the late Lucille Newcomb and Herman Bates. She was retired from Thomasville Furniture and attended Spout Spring Baptist Church.
She is survived by two children, Charles Newton Jr. and wife, Jackie of Cismont, Va. and JoAnne Watkins and husband, Frank of Palmyra, Va.; a sister, Shirley Wright of Richmond; two grandchildren, Victoria Lynn Snoddy and Chase Newton; and her adopted grandson, Toler Spiggle.
She was preceded in death by three sisters.
A graveside funeral service will also be held at 2 p.m., on Tuesday, October 12, 2021, at Spout Spring Baptist Church Cemetery with Pastor Jeff Slaughter officiating.
The family will receive friends at Robinson Funeral Home from 5 until 7 p.m. on Monday, October 11, 2021.
Robinson Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family. An online condolence may be sent by visiting www.robinsonfuneral.com
Published by The News & Advance on Oct. 9, 2021.