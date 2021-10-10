Margaret "Peggy" Dunnaway
Margaret "Peggy" Dunnaway, 74, of Madison Heights, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, October 4, 2021.
She was born on March 20, 1947, to William S. Arthur and Margaret C. Arthur of Lynchburg. She was a retired office manager of Plastic Surgery Associates of Lynchburg and a devoted grandmother. "Peggy" was preceded in death by her mother, Margaret C. Arthur and her granddaughter, Isabella "Izzy" Rush.
She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Jesse "Sonny" Dunnaway; her daughter and son-in-law, Kim and Lacy Rush of Madison Heights; her two grandchildren whom she cherished, Dillon T. Rush of Lynchburg, and Drew M. Rush of Madison Heights; best friend/cousin, Sylvia Henderson; and special cousin, Kathy White.
A memorial service will be held 3 p.m. Sunday, October 17, 2021, at People's Baptist Church in Madison Heights, with Pastor Frank Gooch officiating.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Peoples Baptist Church building fund, P.O. Box 97, Madison Heights, VA 24572. The church is located at 130 Martins Lane Madison Heights, Va.
Published by The News & Advance on Oct. 10, 2021.