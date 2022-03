Margaret Moranda



Hoovler



One year has passed since I kissed you last When your hand in mine was pressed And flights of angels came to earth To sing thee to thy rest.



I miss you so and still don't know Which portion greater be - The part of you you left with us Or the part you took of me.



All our love forever, Gary and Laura, Jennifer, David & Michael



Published by The News & Advance on Mar. 8, 2021.