Margaret Massie Loving Mendez



September 12, 1946 - December 12, 2021



Margaret Massie Loving Mendez, 75, of Forest, Va. went to her Heavenly home while surrounded by her family on Sunday, December 12, 2021.



Massie was born on September 12, 1946 to Margaret Bruffy and Stephen Louis Loving III of Elon, Va. After graduating from Amherst County High, she went on to study fashion design at Patricia Stevens Career & Finishing School in Atlanta, Ga. Massie was well loved by her co-workers at First Colony Life. Later, she owned and operated Southern Charms in New London. Until she chose to dedicate her life to her family as Wife, Mother and Grandmother.



Massie was predeceased by both parents, her beloved brother, Stephen Louis Loving IV "Sonny" and her soulmate and husband, John David Mendez Sr. She is survived by her sisters, Sylvia Dixon of Tampa, Fla.; Cynthia Wilkerson of Lynchburg, Va. and her children, Joshua Paul Williams and wife, Heather, of St. Petersburg, Fla., Alexander Arrey Mendez of Chesterfield, Va., Samantha Mendez Hawkins of Daytona Beach, Fla., and Zenobia Mendez Helsel of Paris, Texas. Her adored grandchildren, Terry Helsel, Jared Mendez, Jacob Helsel, Russell Helsel, Zoe Taylor, Hannah Hawkins, Ethan Mendez, Rebekah Hawkins, and Sarah Hawkins.



Services will be held on Saturday, December 18, 2021 at 10 a.m. at Forest Presbyterian Church. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Massie's name to Bedford Humane Society, as her canine companions were very dear to her.



Published by The News & Advance on Dec. 15, 2021.