Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The News & Advance
The News & Advance Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Margaret Marie Perry
1925 - 2022
BORN
1925
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory
118 Commonwealth Dr
Madison Heights, VA
UPCOMING SERVICE
Celebration of Life
Apr, 4 2022
11:00a.m.
Temple Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Margaret Marie Perry

Margaret Marie Perry, 97, of Madison Heights passed away Sunday, March 27, 2022. She was the wife of the late John Obediah Perry.

Margaret was born March 9, 1925, in Waynesboro, Virginia a daughter of the late Luther Hamilton Moore and Ida Peters Moore. Margaret was retired from General Electric and was a member of Temple Baptist Church in Madison Heights.

She is survived by her five great-grandchildren, Raven Wood of Madison Heights, Blakely Wood, and Lydia Wood both of Elkton, Peyton Wood of Waynesboro, and Montana Wood of Scottsville. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Robert Perry, and a granddaughter Lanita Wood.

A Celebration of Margaret's Life will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, April 4, 2022, at Temple Baptist Church in Madison Heights with Pastor Steve Esterline officiating. Interment will follow at Briarwood Memorial Gardens.

Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Madison Heights, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.

Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory

Published by The News & Advance on Apr. 3, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
4
Celebration of Life
11:00a.m.
Temple Baptist Church
Madison Heights, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.