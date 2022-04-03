Margaret Marie Perry
Margaret Marie Perry, 97, of Madison Heights passed away Sunday, March 27, 2022. She was the wife of the late John Obediah Perry.
Margaret was born March 9, 1925, in Waynesboro, Virginia a daughter of the late Luther Hamilton Moore and Ida Peters Moore. Margaret was retired from General Electric and was a member of Temple Baptist Church in Madison Heights.
She is survived by her five great-grandchildren, Raven Wood of Madison Heights, Blakely Wood, and Lydia Wood both of Elkton, Peyton Wood of Waynesboro, and Montana Wood of Scottsville. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Robert Perry, and a granddaughter Lanita Wood.
A Celebration of Margaret's Life will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, April 4, 2022, at Temple Baptist Church in Madison Heights with Pastor Steve Esterline officiating. Interment will follow at Briarwood Memorial Gardens.
Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Madison Heights, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com
Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory
Published by The News & Advance on Apr. 3, 2022.