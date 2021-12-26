Margaret Ann Leet RoachMargaret Ann Leet Roach, 59, of Lynchburg, passed away on Tuesday, December 21, 2021 at Lynchburg General Hospital. She was the wife of the late Timothy Blaine Roach.Born March 27, 1962 in Wilkes-Barre, Pa., she was the daughter of Myron and Nancy Wagner Leet of San Antonio, Texas. She received her Bachelor of Science degree from Juniata College in 1984, and a Master of Arts degree in psychology from Morehead State University in 1986. She was a retired Psychologist with Central Virginia Training Center and was an active member of Quaker Memorial Presbyterian Church where she was an elder of the church and a member of the choir, the Quaker Community Garden, Bible study and supported the Classical Conversation program.Margaret was an avid fan of all things science fiction especially Star Trek, and had a soft spot in her heart for dogs and cats. Margaret loved music and played several instruments, and she enjoyed traveling.In addition to her parents, Margaret is survived by one son, Jayson Sheldon Roach of Texas; her brother, Jeffrey Leet and wife Madeleine of Peoria, Ill.; three nieces, Nicole Leet, Jennifer Leet, and Morgan Leet and a great-niece, Lillian Suarez.A funeral service to celebrate Margaret's life will be conducted at 11 a.m., on Wednesday, December 29, 2021 at Quaker Memorial Presbyterian Church with the Rev. Nancy Dawson officiating. Interment will follow at Fort Hill Memorial Park.The family will receive friends, Wednesday, at the church, prior to the service, beginning at 9:30 a.m.In lieu of flowers, the family requests, memorial contributions may be made to Quaker Memorial Presbyterian Church, 5810 Fort Avenue, Lynchburg, VA 24502.To send online condolences to the family, please visitWhitten Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Timberlake Chapel is serving the family.