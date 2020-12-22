Margaret Ann Hopkins Schoew
Margaret Ann Hopkins Schoew, 96, of Lynchburg, died on Sunday, December 20, 2020. She was born in Lynchburg, Virginia, on September 15, 1924, daughter of the late Carl Valentine Hopkins and Louise Wright Hopkins. She was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Charles Richard Wilson Schoew and a son, Charles Hopkins Schoew.
She is survived by a daughter, Susan Schoew Cox and her husband, Ron, of Lynchburg and a son, Richard Wilson Schoew and wife, Winifred "Winkie", of Lynchburg. She is also survived by her five grandchildren, Ronald Chadwick Schoew Cox, (Susannah) of Lynchburg, Matthew Hopkins Cox of Brentwood, Tenn.,, Ann Schoew Stewart (Wade) of Lynchburg, Margaret Hopkins Schoew of Lynchburg, and Clara Wilson Schoew of Washington, D.C.; five great-grandchildren, Gabriel Chadwick Cox, Corinne Belle Cox, Deagan William Cox, Dylan Charles Cox, and Zoey Alexis Schoew, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Margaret Ann graduated from E.C. Glass High School in Lynchburg and Harcum Junior College in Bryn Mawr, Pa. She majored in piano/music under a Julliard instructor. She was an accomplished pianist who did work in New York City and Pennsylvania giving concerts. She also played with the Little Philadelphia Symphony and gave a Chopin concert at Carnegie Hall. She later furthered her education at Randolph-Macon Womens College, Lynchburg, Va.
Margaret Ann was a member of First Presbyterian Church, Lynchburg, Va., a past member of Hillside Garden Club and Oakwood Garden Club, Lynchburg, Va., Junior League of Lynchburg, Va., Bedford County Hunt, Lynchburg, Va., and the Masters of Foxhounds Association of America.
Her greatest love, other than spending time at the beach, was riding her horse daily and fox hunting up into her 70's with the Bedford County Hunt, a club her parents were co-founders of in Lynchburg, Va. She served as an officer and board member of the Hunt Club and was Master of Hounds. For years she also enjoyed her art classes, gardening, and a weekly game of Mah Jongg.
Her family would like to offer special thanks to the staff at The Elms Memory Care facility in Lynchburg and Good Shepherd Hospice for the care and support they showed our mother.
Due to the coronavirus, there will be a private service at a later date.
In lieu of flowers please consider donations in her memory to Patrick Henry Boys & Girls Home, Brookneal, Va., The Miller Home, Lynchburg, Va., or a charity of your choice
