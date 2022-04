Margaret Rose TyreeMargaret Rose Tyree, 67, of Lynchburg, passed away on April 11, 2022. She was born in Baltimore, Md., on October 11, 1954, to Rose and William Tyree. She is survived by her cousins and friends.A memorial gathering will be held at a later date. To share online condolences with the family, please visit whittentimberlake.com . Whitten Timberlake Chapel is serving the family.