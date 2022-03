Margaret Hicks WardJune 13, 1925 - March 27, 2022Margaret Hicks Ward, 96, of Lynchburg, passed away on Sunday, March 27, 2022. She was the wife of the late George Frederick Ward.A graveside funeral service will be conducted 2 p.m., Friday, April 1, 2022, in Virginia Memorial Park by the Rev. Margaret H. Anderson.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory, (434) 239-2405, www.heritagefuneralandcremation.com for additional information.Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory