Margaret Hicks Ward
June 13, 1925 - March 27, 2022
Margaret Hicks Ward, 96, of Lynchburg, passed away on Sunday, March 27, 2022. She was the wife of the late George Frederick Ward.
A graveside funeral service will be conducted 2 p.m., Friday, April 1, 2022, in Virginia Memorial Park by the Rev. Margaret H. Anderson.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
.
Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory, (434) 239-2405, www.heritagefuneralandcremation.com
for additional information.
Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory
Published by The News & Advance on Mar. 30, 2022.