Margaret Hicks Ward
FUNERAL HOME
Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory
427 Graves Mill Road
Lynchburg, VA
Margaret Hicks Ward

June 13, 1925 - March 27, 2022

Margaret Hicks Ward, 96, of Lynchburg, passed away on Sunday, March 27, 2022. She was the wife of the late George Frederick Ward.

A graveside funeral service will be conducted 2 p.m., Friday, April 1, 2022, in Virginia Memorial Park by the Rev. Margaret H. Anderson.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association.

Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory, (434) 239-2405, www.heritagefuneralandcremation.com for additional information.

Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory

Published by The News & Advance on Mar. 30, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Karen and family i send my condolences... Thank you all for allowing me to be a part of her care team ... RIP Mrs Ward
Janet Nuckles
March 29, 2022
