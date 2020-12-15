Margaret Anderson Woodell
Margaret Anderson Woodell, known as Peggy Rose of Brookneal, Va., died on Saturday, December 12, 2020, at the age of 89. She was born on April 4, 1931, in South Boston, Va.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Roy E. Anderson and Gertrude H. Anderson; her brother, Ramon Anderson and her beloved husband of 59 years, Lt. Col. (Ret.) John N. Woodell Jr.
She is survived by two daughters, Trudy Elder (Howard) of Brookneal, Joni Hamlett (Steve) of Lynchburg; five grandchildren, Danielle Shutt, Sarah Shutt, Samuel Shutt, Jon Hamlett, and William Hamlett. She is also survived by a great-grandson, Colton Davis; and a number of special cousins.
Peggy Rose was a teacher for over 30 years with her last tenure at William Campbell High School. After she retired from teaching, she served as a librarian at Patrick Henry Memorial Library. She was a graduate of UNC Chapel Hill and a member of the American Association of University Women and Brookneal Baptist Church.
She was a devoted mother and granny and was known for her infectious laugh, sharp wit, and bright beautiful smile. She loved tennis, doing her daily crossword puzzle, orange sherbet, and spending time with her family. Topsail Beach was her home away from home where she enjoyed floating in the ocean, nearly disappearing from view, much to the concern of her family.
The family would like to thank Pearls of Life and the staff at Runk & Pratt who loved and took incredible care of Peggy Rose as she lived out her last years.
Peggy Rose will be dearly missed by all who knew and cherished her.
A graveside service will be held at Wickliffe Cemetery on Thursday, December 17, 2020, at 1 p.m., officiated by Pastor Ben Updike.
Memorial contributions may be made in her honor to The Fisher Center for Alzheimer's Research Foundation.
Henderson Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Brookneal is assisting the family.
Published by The News & Advance on Dec. 15, 2020.