Margaret Blankinship "Peggy" Woody
FUNERAL HOME
Tharp Funeral Home
220 Breezewood Drive
Lynchburg, VA
Margaret "Peggy" Blankinship Woody

Peggy Woody, 83, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 29, 2021, at Westminster Canterbury after a courageous battle with Alzheimer's. She was the wife of the late Bernard "Bob" Woody Jr. for 39 years.

She was born in Campbell County and graduated from Rustburg High School then attended Longwood College achieving an Associate's Degree. She was a member of Zeta Tau Alpha Sorority. She was a lifelong member of Quaker Memorial Presbyterian Church. Peggy was employed with General Electric, Reynolds' Metals, and retired from Waytec Electronics.

Peggy is survived by two children, A daughter, Susan Woody-Markham (Mike) and a son, Steven Woody (Amy); two grandsons, Nick Woody and Blane Markham (Helaine), Also surviving her are two sisters, Judith Crance and Linda Marr, sister-in-law, Barbara Blankinship, numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins whom she loved dearly, as well as many special friends.

Peggy was preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Nannie Blankinship; her sisters, Barbara Blankinship and Nancy Crance; brother, Gene Blankinship; and brothers-in-law, Daniel Crance, Gerald Crance, and Donald Marr.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, July 1, 2021, from 5:30 until 7:30 p.m. followed by a funeral service on Friday, July 2, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Tharp Funeral Home conducted by Reverend Dr. Nancy Dawson with interment in the Cumbie Memorial Cemetery in Rustburg.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association or to Quaker Memorial Presbyterian Church.

The family wishes to thank everyone at Westminster Canterbury for their exceptional and compassionate care, especially everyone in Memory Support and Sixth Floor Healthcare.

Tharp Funeral Home is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit www.tharpfuneralhome.com.

Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory

Published by The News & Advance on Jul. 1, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
1
Visitation
5:30p.m. - 7:30p.m.
Tharp Funeral Home
220 Breezewood Drive P.O. Box 15008, Lynchburg, VA
Jul
2
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Tharp Funeral Home
220 Breezewood Drive P.O. Box 15008, Lynchburg, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Tharp Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I was so sad to learn of Peggy´s passing. I have missed her since she moved out of the Farfields neighborhood, and enjoyed visiting her one time at Westminster. She was such a lovely woman, full of joy in the Lord, with a deep faith in Jesus Christ that was very inspiring. She loved her family so much, and always spoke of her dear family with such warmth and care. I miss Peggy and am grateful for the times spent with her. I pray the Lord gives each of you great comfort and peace.
Susan Metzler
Friend
July 10, 2021
Susan, Sending hugs and prayers during this time. I remember your mother as such a sweet person, whenever I saw her out, she always stopped to talk. Love ya, Kelly
Kelly Brooks Schmitt
July 2, 2021
I am sorry for your loss. Peggy hired me for my first job at ICT, later to become Waytec. I always loved your mom, she was a very sweet lady and friend over the years. I know she is at peace. She will be missed. Prayers for you all.
Kathy Hunter Carter
Work
July 2, 2021
Susan, Steven, and family, We are so sorry for your loss. May the Lord bring you comfort and strength during this difficult time. Our thoughts and prayers are with you. Love, The Sale family
Diane Sale Tucker
Friend
July 2, 2021
to: susan an steve--my condolances and love to your familys. your mom was a wonderful neighbor and friend. my prayers are with you.
Paul E. Sweeney Jr.
Friend
July 1, 2021
Heartfelt sympathy and love to Susan & Steve and all of Peggy's family. She was a wonderful neighbor - always enjoyed talking to her - at times she would be walking her dog and stop by for chats. May God give you all comfort and peace at this sad time ~
Penny Irby Garber
Friend
July 1, 2021
