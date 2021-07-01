Margaret "Peggy" Blankinship Woody
Peggy Woody, 83, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 29, 2021, at Westminster Canterbury after a courageous battle with Alzheimer's. She was the wife of the late Bernard "Bob" Woody Jr. for 39 years.
She was born in Campbell County and graduated from Rustburg High School then attended Longwood College achieving an Associate's Degree. She was a member of Zeta Tau Alpha Sorority. She was a lifelong member of Quaker Memorial Presbyterian Church. Peggy was employed with General Electric, Reynolds' Metals, and retired from Waytec Electronics.
Peggy is survived by two children, A daughter, Susan Woody-Markham (Mike) and a son, Steven Woody (Amy); two grandsons, Nick Woody and Blane Markham (Helaine), Also surviving her are two sisters, Judith Crance and Linda Marr, sister-in-law, Barbara Blankinship, numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins whom she loved dearly, as well as many special friends.
Peggy was preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Nannie Blankinship; her sisters, Barbara Blankinship and Nancy Crance; brother, Gene Blankinship; and brothers-in-law, Daniel Crance, Gerald Crance, and Donald Marr.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, July 1, 2021, from 5:30 until 7:30 p.m. followed by a funeral service on Friday, July 2, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Tharp Funeral Home conducted by Reverend Dr. Nancy Dawson with interment in the Cumbie Memorial Cemetery in Rustburg.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
or to Quaker Memorial Presbyterian Church.
The family wishes to thank everyone at Westminster Canterbury for their exceptional and compassionate care, especially everyone in Memory Support and Sixth Floor Healthcare.
Tharp Funeral Home is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit www.tharpfuneralhome.com
.
Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory
Published by The News & Advance on Jul. 1, 2021.