I was so sad to learn of Peggy´s passing. I have missed her since she moved out of the Farfields neighborhood, and enjoyed visiting her one time at Westminster. She was such a lovely woman, full of joy in the Lord, with a deep faith in Jesus Christ that was very inspiring. She loved her family so much, and always spoke of her dear family with such warmth and care. I miss Peggy and am grateful for the times spent with her. I pray the Lord gives each of you great comfort and peace.

Susan Metzler Friend July 10, 2021