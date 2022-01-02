Margie Walden Hicks Coleman
Margie Walden Hicks Coleman died on December 28, 2021, in Lynchburg, Va. She was born on August 3, 1928, in Monroe, Va.
Margie was predeceased by her dear husband of 53 years, Virgil Aneil Coleman; parents, Jasper Lee Hicks and Nellie Walden Mayhugh Hicks; brother, Jasper Joseph Hicks; and sister, Marian Lorraine Hicks Rooney (William).
She is survived by loving daughter, Leah Anne Coleman Thomas (David) of Midlothian, Va.; loving son, Virgil Aneil Coleman Jr. of Monroe, Va.; loving grandson, Austin Waters Wingfield Thomas of Midlothian, Va.; brother-in-law, Thomas Coleman (Joyce); sister-in-law, Becky Coleman; special nephews, William L. Rooney Jr. (Betty) of Buda, Texas, and Michael D. Rooney (Christine) of Lynchburg; dear in-law nephews and nieces, Karen, Tommy, Jimmy, Bethany, Christie, Pat, Belva, Susan, Harold, Lewis, Janet, Mary Lee and Peggy; great nephews and nieces, Brendan Rooney (Tammy), David Rooney (Deana), Paul Rooney (Melissa) and Kathryn Rooney; great-great nieces, Nicole Rooney, Ella Rooney, Paige Rooney, Eliza Rooney and Claire Rooney; and cousin, Martha Hicks Herndon.
Margie graduated from Madison Heights High School and Lynchburg College. She continued graduate level education courses at UVA. She began teaching fourth grade at Mountain View Elementary School (Campbell County) continuing teaching fourth grade at Elon Elementary and Amherst Elementary School until retirement.
Margie had a beautiful soprano voice singing with the Lynchburg College Touring Choir and in the choir at her life-long Bethany Methodist Church. She played the piano and organ. Virgil and she played bridge with friends. Margie loved to cook, bake and entertain. She was famous for her ham biscuits, yeast rolls, pies, cakes, cookies and fried oysters. You never left hungry after having had dinner at her home. She encouraged having a second helping of everything before you had started your first saying "Please take more!" She especially loved hosting church choir Christmas parties at her home, cooking and baking for family and friends' weddings, graduations, birthdays and many church events. She loved animals, especially cats.
Margie was a member of Eastern Star, Amherst Chapter 115, and Chapter Musician. She had been a member of the Amherst Garden Club. She had been active with the Republican Party with her husband, Virgil and in his grocery businesses in Monroe, Madison Heights and Lynchburg.
The family would like to thank the staff of Forest Hills (formerly The Carrington) for their loving care of Margie.
Because of Covid a graveside service will be held at Amherst Cemetery 2 p.m. Monday, January 3, 2022. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, those wishing to make a contribution please consider Bethany Methodist Church, Monroe, Va., or the charity of your choice
.
To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.whittenmonelison.com
.
Whitten Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Monelison Chapel is serving the family.
Published by The News & Advance on Jan. 2, 2022.