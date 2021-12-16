Maria Magdalena Lampersberger Johnson
April 21, 1924 - December 13, 2021
Maria Magdalena Lampersberger Johnson, 97, passed away on Monday, December 13, 2021, in Roanoke, Virginia, after a brief hospitalization.
Maria, or "Marlene" as she was known to many, was married to Arnold Berman Johnson for 56 years when he passed away in 2004. Maria was born April 21, 1924, in Bavaria, Germany and came of age during the war-torn years of World War II.
She knew many hardships during the war, but still managed to have good times with friends while working as a bookkeeper. She and Arnold, an American GI, met at the end of the war and married in her hometown of Endorf, Germany on his birthday in 1948. Leaving her family behind, she came to the United States as a new bride on the troop transport Edmund B. Alexander, used for several years to transport GIs and their dependents home to the United States. She was very proud to become a naturalized United States citizen in 1952. Eventually, they settled around Roanoke and happily raised two daughters in the area.
Everywhere she lived, Maria loved her lawn, garden, and houseplants and spent many hours tending to them. She also was very talented with fine needlework and read several newspapers cover to cover on a daily basis. But she was most passionate about her three now adult grandchildren, Emily, Max, and Caroline, and loved caring for them when they were young and being involved in their lives as they grew up. Maria volunteered for years on the sixth floor of Lewis Gale Hospital, where she assisted cancer patients with their needs.
She was active well into her nineties, swimming laps several times per week, first at Carilion Wellness Roanoke and later at the Brandon Oaks pool, undoubtedly contributing to her long and healthy life.
Maria will be missed by many but especially her daughters, Lynda Mae Johnson of Roanoke, and Ingrid Johnson McCrary (Dr. Morris E. McCrary III) of Lynchburg. Her grandchildren, Emily Capocci Sesler (Jeff) of Roanoke, Morris E. McCrary IV (Max) of Roanoke, and Caroline Fisher McCrary of Telluride, Colorado, will miss her caring presence in their lives, along with great-grandchildren, Joey Sesler and Jenna Sesler, also of Roanoke. Maria's surviving German family, who knew her as "Lene," includes her brother, Gunter Lampersberger (Christine); nephew and godson, Martin Lampersberger (Verena), all of Endorf, Germany; and nephew, Florian Lampersberger of Berlin.
Per her wishes, a private family service will be held at a future date. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com
Published by The News & Advance on Dec. 16, 2021.