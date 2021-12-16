Dear Linda and Ingrid, I´m very sorry for your loss. Your mother was my mom´s(Sue Frink) dearest friend. They spent many of their later years sitting on the back porch just talking. I remember when I was a kid and stayed at your house in Rainbow Forest. Both of your parents were warm and caring. My favorite thing to do was to go the playhouse in your yard. Your mom was a special lady! Very strong, athletic and giving of her time. Her scarves and hats will be passed onto my children and grandchildren. What a legacy she has left to your families. Her obituary was beautiful. My thoughts and prayers are with you during this difficult time. Love, Caroline Frink Forbes

