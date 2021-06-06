Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The News & Advance
The News & Advance Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Mariam Sajadian
1942 - 2021
BORN
1942
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Tharp Funeral Home
220 Breezewood Drive
Lynchburg, VA
Mariam Sajadian

Mariam Sajadian, 79, passed away peacefully with her family at her side on Monday, May 31, 2021, after a courageous long battle with chronic pain and illness.

Born on December 28, 1942, in Tehran, Iran, she attended school in England and graduated with a BFA in Painting from London Royal College of Art.

The simplest pleasures of life brought great joy to Mariam. She was a private person and had an uncanny ability to find happiness in her daily activities and her always pleasant personality was contagious to everyone she met.

She had resided in Lynchburg since 1998 and is survived by her brother, Dr. Mort Sajadian; sister, Ms. Marzieh Sajadian of Lynchburg; nieces, Drs. Shireen Sajadian McVan of Warminster, Pa., and Soraya Sajadian of Annapolis, Md.; and cousin, Dr. Ali Dolatdad of Palm Beach, Fla.

She has requested no services.

Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit www.tharpfuneralhome.com.

Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory

Published by The News & Advance on Jun. 6, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Tharp Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Tharp Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.