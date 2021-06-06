Mariam Sajadian
Mariam Sajadian, 79, passed away peacefully with her family at her side on Monday, May 31, 2021, after a courageous long battle with chronic pain and illness.
Born on December 28, 1942, in Tehran, Iran, she attended school in England and graduated with a BFA in Painting from London Royal College of Art.
The simplest pleasures of life brought great joy to Mariam. She was a private person and had an uncanny ability to find happiness in her daily activities and her always pleasant personality was contagious to everyone she met.
She had resided in Lynchburg since 1998 and is survived by her brother, Dr. Mort Sajadian; sister, Ms. Marzieh Sajadian of Lynchburg; nieces, Drs. Shireen Sajadian McVan of Warminster, Pa., and Soraya Sajadian of Annapolis, Md.; and cousin, Dr. Ali Dolatdad of Palm Beach, Fla.
She has requested no services.
Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit www.tharpfuneralhome.com
Published by The News & Advance on Jun. 6, 2021.