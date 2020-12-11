Menu
Marian Linthicum Belcher
FUNERAL HOME
Tharp Funeral Home
220 Breezewood Drive
Lynchburg, VA
Marian Linthicum Belcher

Marian Linthicum Belcher, 87, of Lynchburg went to her heavenly home on Wednesday, December 9, 2020.

A celebration of her life will be held at Tree of Life Ministries, 2812 Greenview Drive, Lynchburg, on Saturday, December 12, 2020, at 11 a.m. with doors opening at 10 a.m. for viewing. Social distancing guidelines will be followed. The service will be live-streamed at: live.tolm.net. A private graveside gathering will follow at New Bethel Church of the Brethren in Climax. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory of Lynchburg is assisting the family. Please visit https://tharpfuneralhome.com

Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory

Published by The News & Advance on Dec. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
12
Viewing
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Tree of Life Ministries
2812 Greenview Drive, Lynchburg, VA
Dec
12
Celebration of Life
11:00a.m.
Tree of Life Ministries
2812 Greenview Drive, Lynchburg, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Tharp Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
MARIAN WAS A TRUE LADY WITH CLASS .
ROGER WRIGHT
December 12, 2020
