Marian Linthicum Belcher
Marian Linthicum Belcher, 87, of Lynchburg went to her heavenly home on Wednesday, December 9, 2020.
A celebration of her life will be held at Tree of Life Ministries, 2812 Greenview Drive, Lynchburg, on Saturday, December 12, 2020, at 11 a.m. with doors opening at 10 a.m. for viewing. Social distancing guidelines will be followed. The service will be live-streamed at: live.tolm.net
. A private graveside gathering will follow at New Bethel Church of the Brethren in Climax. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory of Lynchburg is assisting the family. Please visit https://tharpfuneralhome.com
