Marianne Martin Howell
August 21, 1951 - September 8, 2021
Marianne Martin Howell, 70, of Lynchburg, Va., died on Wednesday, September 8, 2021 at Pearls of Life Memory Care Facility. She was born on August 21, 1951 in Norfolk, Va. Her parents, John Wade and Lillian Bryson Martin, who predeceased her, moved to Lynchburg when she was four, and she spent most of the rest of her life here.
She graduated from E. C. Glass High School in 1969, and attended Central Virginia Community College. She was a member of Quaker Memorial Presbyterian Church.
Marianne is survived by her husband of 36 years, Gordon P. "Geep" Howell Jr., her two sons, John William Viar (Crystal) and Thaddeus Daniel "Ted" Viar (Robin) as well as her grandchildren, Reid, Katy, Caden and Flynn Viar. Her sister, Elizabeth D. Martin and nephew, Graham Wade Martin also survive her, along with her three cousins, Cathy Stone, Ellen Pittman and Lisa Allen. She loved her two birds, Cleo the African Grey Parrot and Cuddles the Umbrella Cockatoo, who also survive her.
Marianne had a varied career, working for Crestar Bank, now Truist, in various capacities, and then moving to Taylor Brothers as credit manager. She left that job to care for her mother, until Lillian's death, when she retired to her home. She volunteered often at her church. She lived out her final days at Pearls of Life, as she was diagnosed with Alzheimers Disease early this year.
Her family would like to thank the dedicated staff at Pearls of Life for their caring and friendly assistance to Marianne while she was a resident.
Marianne's wish was to be cremated. An inurnment service will be held at Spring Hill Cemetery's columbarium on Saturday, September 18, 2021 at 11 a.m. with the Reverend Marvin Suitt officiating. Due to the recent surge in Covid infections, all in attendance are asked to wear masks.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to your favorite charity
in her memory, or the Alzheimer's Association
(act.alz.org/donate
).
Diuguid Funeral Service & Crematory, Wiggington Road Chapel, 385-8900, is serving the family. To send on-line condolences, please go to www.diuguidfuneralservice.com
.
Diuguid Funeral Service & Crematory, Wiggington Road Chapel
811 Wiggington Rd.
Published by The News & Advance on Sep. 12, 2021.