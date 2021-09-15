Marianne Martin HowellAugust 21, 1951 - September 8. 2021A graveside memorial and inurnment service for Marianne Martin Howell will be held on Saturday, September 18, 2021, at 11 a.m. at the Spring Hill Cemetery Columbarium with the Rev. Marvin Suitt officiating.The family will host a reception and time of fellowship at Charley's on Graves Mill Road immediately after the service.Diuguid Wiggington Road Chapel, 434-385-8900, is serving the family.Diuguid Wiggington Road Chapel811 Wiggington Road