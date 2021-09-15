Marianne Martin Howell
August 21, 1951 - September 8. 2021
A graveside memorial and inurnment service for Marianne Martin Howell will be held on Saturday, September 18, 2021, at 11 a.m. at the Spring Hill Cemetery Columbarium with the Rev. Marvin Suitt officiating.
The family will host a reception and time of fellowship at Charley's on Graves Mill Road immediately after the service.
Diuguid Wiggington Road Chapel, 434-385-8900, is serving the family.
Diuguid Wiggington Road Chapel
811 Wiggington Road
Published by The News & Advance on Sep. 15, 2021.