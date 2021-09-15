Menu
Marianne Martin Howell
1951 - 2021
1951
2021
Diuguid Funeral Service & Crematory - Wiggington Road Chapel - Lynchburg
811 Wiggington Road
Lynchburg, VA
Marianne Martin Howell

August 21, 1951 - September 8. 2021

A graveside memorial and inurnment service for Marianne Martin Howell will be held on Saturday, September 18, 2021, at 11 a.m. at the Spring Hill Cemetery Columbarium with the Rev. Marvin Suitt officiating.

The family will host a reception and time of fellowship at Charley's on Graves Mill Road immediately after the service.

Diuguid Wiggington Road Chapel, 434-385-8900, is serving the family.

Diuguid Wiggington Road Chapel

811 Wiggington Road

Published by The News & Advance on Sep. 15, 2021.
11:00a.m. - 11:30a.m.
Spring Hill Cemetery
Fort Ave, Lynchburg, VA
11:00a.m.
Spring Hill Cemetery's columbarium
VA
Diuguid Funeral Service & Crematory - Wiggington Road Chapel - Lynchburg
All our love to you Geep, we are thinking about you and your children. Love - Steve and Shannon
Steve and Shannon Justis
Family
September 13, 2021
