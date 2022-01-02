Menu
Marilyn Hostetter Mathews
FUNERAL HOME
Whitten Monelison Chapel
3966 South Amherst Highway
Madison Heights, VA
Marilyn Hostetter Mathews

Marilyn Hostetter Mathews, 88, of Lynchburg, passed away on Sunday, December 26, 2021.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, January 29, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Whitten Monelison Chapel with Pastor Allan Monfils officiating. The family will receive friends following the service.

To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.whittenmonelison.com. Whitten Funeral Home and Cremation Services Monelison Chapel, Madison Heights is serving the family.

Published by The News & Advance on Jan. 2, 2022.
