Marilyn Hostetter Mathews
Marilyn Hostetter Mathews, 88, of Lynchburg, passed away on Sunday, December 26, 2021.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, January 29, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Whitten Monelison Chapel with Pastor Allan Monfils officiating. The family will receive friends following the service.
. Whitten Funeral Home and Cremation Services Monelison Chapel, Madison Heights is serving the family.
Published by The News & Advance on Jan. 2, 2022.