Mario A Rutoskey Jr., 62 of Bedford, Va., was called home on Sunday, November 15, 2020, surrounded by his loved ones. He endured a long journey with Lou Gehrig's (ALS) Disease remaining at home with the care of his wife Karyn, an RN and support of Amedisys Hospice of Roanoke. Having surrendered his heart to the Lord in 2002, he has now received ultimate healing and an eternal home in heaven with his Savior, Jesus Christ.
The son of the late Mario A. Rutoskey Sr. and the late Marie Smith Rutoskey of Bedford, Va., he was known to family and friends as 'Jr'. He was a quiet and gentle man who loved cooking and grilling, coining several original family favorite recipes. He enjoyed the great outdoors, hunting and all things wildlife as well as being a gifted gardener. A hard worker, and a jack of all trades, he was generous to others with his time and skills.
He acquired the love for traveling at an early age, traveling across country with his dad and later with his wife. His trade took him up and down the east coast regions working as a Boiler Maker, wielding and erecting steel tanks for RECO INC of Richmond, Va., and retiring after 35 years.
Jr loved his family and friends deeply and was a beloved and cherished husband; a loyal son, an adored baby brother and a faithful friend. He is survived and will be sadly missed by his sweetheart of 38 years, Karyn Brooks Rutoskey; his sisters, Donna Rice, Cynthia Mitchell and husband, Donnie, and Debbie Goad and husband, Lonnie, along with numerous nieces, nephews, in-laws and a goddaughter.
A graveside service is planned for Saturday, November 21, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Greenwood Cemetery in Bedford to be officiated by our friend Tee Key, through Tharp Funeral Home. A Celebration of Jr's Life will be held on Saturday, December 12, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the family residence. Family and friends are invited.
A special thank you to hospice nurses; Delores, Jessica, Kathy and Jill and Respiratory Therapist; Glenna for their loving care and support during Jr's progression. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the ALS Association, Amedisys Hospice of Roanoke or Gideon's International.
