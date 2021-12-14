I am so saddened to read of Marion's passing. We first met when they joined Calvary Baptist Church. Then my husband and I went to a relative of his in the Ridgeway family's funeral and Marion and her husband were there. In talking we found out she was related to the Ridgeway's also. She was a sweet, lovely lady and I always enjoyed our talks and times together. She will be missed by many.

Penny Irby Garber Friend December 14, 2021