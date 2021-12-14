Menu
Marion Bomar Viar
FUNERAL HOME
Tharp Funeral Home
220 Breezewood Drive
Lynchburg, VA
Marion Bomar Viar

Marion Bomar Viar, 87, of Lynchburg, died on Friday, November 26, 2021, surrounded by family, now with the Lord.

A memorial service will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, December 18, 2021, at Sandusky Baptist Church, 915 Catalina Place, Lynchburg. Visitation will be held at 1:30 p.m. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.

Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
18
Visitation
1:30p.m.
Sandusky Baptist Church
915 Catalina Place, Lynchburg, VA
Dec
18
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
Sandusky Baptist Church
915 Catalina Place, Lynchburg, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Tharp Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I am so saddened to read of Marion's passing. We first met when they joined Calvary Baptist Church. Then my husband and I went to a relative of his in the Ridgeway family's funeral and Marion and her husband were there. In talking we found out she was related to the Ridgeway's also. She was a sweet, lovely lady and I always enjoyed our talks and times together. She will be missed by many.
Penny Irby Garber
Friend
December 14, 2021
