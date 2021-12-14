Marion Bomar Viar
Marion Bomar Viar, 87, of Lynchburg, died on Friday, November 26, 2021, surrounded by family, now with the Lord.
A memorial service will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, December 18, 2021, at Sandusky Baptist Church, 915 Catalina Place, Lynchburg. Visitation will be held at 1:30 p.m. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com
.
Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory
Published by The News & Advance from Dec. 14 to Dec. 15, 2021.