Marjorie Farnham Pressly
Marjorie Farnham Pressly passed on Saturday, September 18, 2021, at her residence with her family by her side. Marge was born in New Haven, CT, on November 29, 1930, to Myrlon Atkin Farnham and Hortense Gatling Farnham. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, William H. Pressly, III, and sisters, Virginia Colberg and Dorothy Feuer.
Marge was a 1952 graduate of Duke University where she sang in the Chapel Choir and was a member of Phi Mu sorority. As an alumna, she attended many class reunions and was an ardent fan of Duke basketball.
Shortly after being married in 1953, Marge and her husband Bill started their family in Ithaca, NY, later moving to Lynchburg, VA, in 1960. On joining Peakland United Methodist Church, Marge was a faithful member of the choir for decades. After raising four children, she was a realtor for nearly 50 years and enjoyed finding the right house for her clients.
Marge was an active member of her garden club, an avid bridge player, and often could be found working on a jigsaw puzzle at home. She possessed an astounding love for all animals, never turning down a chance to help an animal in need. Her cats and dogs could not have had a more loving home. Family vacations to the beaches at Nags Head, Emerald Isle, or North Myrtle Beach were the highlight of every summer, and all on Audubon Place knew her as an enthusiastic participant at the yearly Labor Day block party. Family and friends alike will remember how Marge's stories and jokes would always brighten a room.
Marge is survived by her loving husband of 67 years, William H. Pressly, Jr., and by her sister Barbara Tice, daughters Susan Anthony (David) and Martha Hughes (Steve), son Myrlon Pressly (Kathy), daughter-in-law Dreama Pressly, and grandchildren Lauren Duisberg (John), Katherine Anthony, Mason Anthony, Robert Pressly (Laura), Jack Hughes, and great-grandson Julian Pressly.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to Bright Hope Inc., Lynchburg Humane Society, or Meals on Wheels. A celebration of life is planned for a future date.
