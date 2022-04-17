Marjorie "Marge" Templeton Quigg



February 13, 1933 - April 1, 2022



Marjorie T. Quigg, of Luray, Virginia, passed away peacefully on April 1, 2022, at the Winchester Medical Center, holding hands with Paul, her husband of 68 years, and surrounded by her family



Born on February 13, 1933, Margie grew up in Lynchburg, as the fourth of five children of Marvin and Fannie Templeton. After graduating from E.C. Glass High School, Margie attended and graduated from the University of Virginia as a Registered Nurse, but not before meeting Paul, who would become her husband and life partner in 1954.



A quick wit with a dry sense of humor, Margie lived her whole life in Virginia and was a proud Lynchburg native. She was an accomplished cook, an enthusiastic gardener, an avid traveler, and a skilled golfer.



But Margie's lifelong passion and enduring legacy is her family. She and Paul raised their three children, Karen, Paul Jr., and Laura in the family home in northern Virginia. And, once her own children became adults, Margie became the beloved matriarch of an extended family that included a daughter-in-law, son-in-law, eight grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren.



